Stephen Curry's latest move could reveal Warriors plans for Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler's name has risen in trade speculation entering the offseason, but Stephen Curry's latest move may have just helped solidify his star teammate's future at the Golden State Warriors.

Curry has announced that his brand is partnering with Chinese sportswear company Li-Ning on a 10-year endorsement contract, with Butler already one of the company's signature athletes.

Stephen Curry's new deal could help solidify Jimmy Butler's future

We know relationships off the court can have a direct impact on it, particularly when it comes to deciding the future of players in trades or free agency. While Curry's new partnership with Li-Ning doesn't completely remove Butler from trade rumors, this should only serve to strengthen the bond between the two Warrior stars after Butler was acquired from the Miami Heat last February.

In announcing the news on Monday, Curry even described how wearing Butler's sneakers this past season helped convince him that this was the right partner for his brand moving forward.

"It was during that time playing in Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler’s sneakers, that I knew that Li-Ning could be the right partner that can deliver on the innovation and design that I want Curry Brand to stand for," Curry said.

The Golden State front office is going to have the final say on Butler's future and whether he's involved in a trade this offseason, but Curry obviously wields immense power within the franchise and could have a significant say on whether a deal is green-lit or not.

Combine this with Mike Dunleavy Jr.'s close relationship with Butler from their time together at the Chicago Bulls over a decade ago, and it's really difficult to see the 6x All-Star being traded in the coming months.

Jimmy Butler rumors will persist due to injury uncertainty

Rumors of a Butler trade will continue into the summer, but there's been no indication from the franchise itself that the 36-year-old could be moved despite the fact he'll start next season on the sidelines, and the uncertainty around just how well he'll return from the torn ACL he suffered in January.

Most of the trade discussion stems from the possibility of Golden State landing another star, with Butler's $56.8 million expiring contract assuredly needed as a salary-matching tool if the franchise wanted to acquire a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kawhi Leonard.

Recent reporting indicates the Warriors are no longer intent on such a seismic move. Combine that with Curry and Butler's bond taking another step off the court on Monday, and it's becoming clear that the plan is to have the latter return in a Warrior jersey next season.