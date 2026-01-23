Stephen Curry's next move is crystal clear if Warriors latest trade rumors are true

The Golden State Warriors have plenty to work through between now and next month's trade deadline, including whether they dare consider moving Jimmy Butler after his season-ending torn ACL injury.

Whether that happens or not could well depend on franchise superstar Stephen Curry. While the 2x MVP will take on an even greater burden on the floor without Butler, his next move might be to play the role of recruiter in an attempt to salvage something from the second-half of the season.

Stephen Curry may have to get on the phone before the trade deadline

There remains a strong likelihood that Butler remains with the Warriors beyond the deadline, with Mike Dunleavy Jr. confirming as much on Tuesday while multiple reports since have echoed the same sentiment.

However, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line on Thursday, Golden State would consider a Butler trade if an alternative star expresses a specific desire to play alongside Curry.

"I'm told, furthermore, that they don't plan to entertain any move involving Butler unless a truly top-tier trade target tries to push their way toward teaming up with Curry," Fischer wrote.

As much as Curry respects Butler and would be incredibly grateful for the impact the 6x All-Star made in his nearly 12 months with the franchise, it's also a time to be selfish and take a look at his own career.

At nearly 38-years-old, time is running out for Curry to add an historic fifth NBA championship. That's not going to happen this season with Butler on the sidelines, but perhaps there's a move out there that does given the 12x All-Star and his team a chance in this year's playoffs.

If there is a move out there that makes sense, Curry could go along way to getting it over the line. Not only could he give his tick of approval to Dunleavy and the front office, but also be in contact with said star player to further convince them of a trade.

The absolute pinnacle of said star is Giannis Antetokounmpo, with his future at the Milwaukee Bucks growing in uncertainty, while also clearly being the calibre of player Golden State would be willing to trade Butler (and all their assets) for.

LeBron James is the other player who Fischer mentions may be worthy enough of sacrificing Butler, with Curry and Draymond Green each holding a relationship with the 4x MVP. Whoever it may be, Curry might finally have to get active in trade negotiations to give himself and the Warriors a chance over the remainder of the season.