Stephen Curry pinpoints issue that reiterates major Warriors flaw

The Golden State Warriors experienced a brutal elimination from the NBA Cup on Wednesday night, falling 91-90 to the Houston Rockets after giving up a 7-0 run in the final 90 seconds.

While the officiating was a huge talking point after a controversial foul on Jonathan Kuminga in the dying seconds, so too was the lack of late-game offensive execution from the Warriors.

Stephen Curry has pinpointed the big issue holding the Warriors back

After Jonathan Kuminga gave Golden State a six-point lead with three minutes remaining, the visitors had two shot-clock turnovers, a third turnover on a throwaway from Draymond Green, a missed 3-pointer from Stephen Curry, and another missed three from Brandin Podziemski at the buzzer after Houston had taken the lead.

Five-straight possessions without a single basket that would have likely sealed the game against a Rockets team that were having their own offensive struggles. It's becoming a theme for the Warriors who have now lost seven of their last nine games, with Curry labelling late-game offense as the "defining point" of the team's season.

"That'll be the defining point of our entire season. If we figure it out or if we don't. Because we're playing well enough to win most games. That's a good sign and a bad sign," Curry said.

Steph Curry: “The pattern of scoreless droughts down the stretch has to be addressed or else we’ll be a mediocre team. I’ll take responsibility for not being able to get us organized and not being able to finish plays. Ball’s in my hands. I got to make shots.” pic.twitter.com/MdxUG1q9E0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 12, 2024

Across the seven recent losses, the Warriors have led in the fourth-quarter of five of those games. In three of those they'd led by at least seven points in the final period, including on Wednesday when Kuminga's corner three gave them an 89-82 lead with less than four minutes left.

Over the last nine games, Golden State unsurprisingly rank 29th in offensive rating during fourth-quarters -- only behind the lowly Washington Wizards. It's not a recent issue for the Warriors either, having ranked 23rd in fourth-quarter net rating last season where they also seemingly stole defeat from the jaws of victory on a number of occasions.

Curry took responsibility for his own late-game struggles during the post-game comments, but the truth is that even with the 2024 Clutch Player of the Year, Golden State don't have another certified go-to scorer they can just give the ball to down the stretch of games.

The Warriors turned the ball over three times late on Wednesday because they're often trying to force actions, rather than simply putting the ball in their best player's hand and clearing out for him to make a play.

The desire for another offensive star to support Curry has been a constant talking point since the offseason, and once again Wednesday's meltdown reiterated the lack of another go-to scorer that can be relied upon late in games.