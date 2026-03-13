Stephen Curry's potential Warriors return may coincide with major grudge matchup

The Golden State Warriors announced on Wednesday that Stephen Curry was progressing from his runner's knee injury, but that he'll remain out for another 10 days that features Friday's meeting with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the first four of the team's six-game road-trip.

That means the absolute first time we could see Curry again will come in Atlanta on March 21, potentially coinciding with Jonathan Kuminga's first matchup against the Warriors since last month's bombshell trade.

Curry's return could come against Kuminga and the Hawks

Given Curry's injury was not considered to be serious and there was a hope he'd return soon after the All-Star break, trying to predict his return date feels rather pointless at this stage. That's especially the case when Golden State are falling into a deeper hole and down the standings, meaning they could take an even more cautious approach with the 2x MVP.

However, it's still notable that Curry's earliest return date does align with a potential grudge matchup against Kuminga and the Hawks. As much as Kuminga and the Warriors may play down the meeting publicly, there's no doubt there will be some motivation on both sides after how his career played out at the franchise.

While Curry wishes Kuminga the best in the wake of his trade to the Hawks, even the 12x All-Star may have some motivation to return and help ensure Golden State put in a strong performance and claim a win over their former forward.

Curry has already missed 15-straight games after departing during the January 30 home game against the Detroit Pistons, and will now be sidelined for a further five games at least as things go from bad to worse for the Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga is facing his own injury issues

Even if Curry does suddenly return for that Hawks matchup, there's also no guarantee that Kuminga will play against his former team, particularly given it will be the second night of a back-to-back after a game in Houston 24 hours earlier.

Kuminga suffered a knee injury in what resulted in his final game with Golden State on January 22, before subsequently missing the first six games following his arrival to Atlanta. The 23-year-old made an explosive return, appearing in three games for the Hawks where he averaged 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Kuminga then missed three-straight games due to the knee concern, but did return on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets where he had two points, nine rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes off the bench.