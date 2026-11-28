The Golden State Warriors have provided an update on injured superstar Stephen Curry, confirming that the 38-year-old will miss at least one more week after suffering a torn oblique against the Houston Rockets earlier in the month.

Curry should return in December and is making good progress according to the Warriors' re-evaluation on Friday, while the current timeline for the two-time MVP could coincide with a major trade before December 16.

Stephen Curry's return could coincide with major Warriors trade

Curry would appear on track for an early-to-mid December return based on reporting and information to this point, with December 16 also an important deadline when it comes to the Warriors and their trade discussions surrounding Kristaps Porzingis' $20 million salary.

That's the last date in which Golden State could acquire a player and then re-aggregate their salary in a subsequent deal before the deadline, with Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office undoubtedly looking for such a move to give them flexibility as they did with Dennis Schroder two years ago.

That means it's entirely foreseeable that Curry's return aligns somewhat closely with the acquisition of a new player, and ideally a veteran center Steve Kerr can place alongside the franchise superstar in the starting lineup.

Golden State are also expected to welcome back six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and another starter-level player in Moses Moody over the next two months, both of who have been sidelined since last season due to long-term knee injuries.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/aPyRw1lBHc — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 28, 2026

Warriors will hope to remain above .500 without Stephen Curry

The latest Curry update will mean he misses at least the next three games. Friday's NBA Cup game has become a little more winnable with the absence of star guard Damian Lillard for the Portland Trail Blazers, while home games against the Utah Jazz and L.A. Clippers offer realistic opportunities for victory despite Curry's absence.

Golden State are currently 2-4 in the six games Curry has missed to this point, though that's effectively 2-5 given he was injured in the first-quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets on November 11. That began a five-game losing streak as part of a disastrous road trip for the Warriors, but they've since responded with back-to-back home wins over the Boston Celtics and Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors will be hoping to remain above .500 during Curry's absence, before the reinforcements arrive with the 12x All-Star, Butler, Moody and a likely addition on the trade market.