After 27 long, and at times hard-to-watch, games and what felt like an eternity, Stephen Curry finally played basketball again — and everything felt normal again. The threes were falling. The ball was moving. The crowd was buzzing. Though the Golden State Warriors fell just short in a 117-116 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, the excitement is back.

"We're back in the mix, we're back in the fight with Steph", Steve Kerr said postgame.

Steph Curry finished with 29 points, two rebounds, and four assists and was a +12 in just 26 minutes off the bench. After missing more than two months of action, the 38-year-old quickly shook off the rust and went right back to dazzling, most importantly giving the Warriors — and their fans — hope again ahead of the Play-In Tournament.

Stephen Curry restores belief on eve of Play-In Tournament

It was no fluke that the Warriors played one of their most complete offensive games in recent memory on Sunday night. Curry’s gravity — and everything that comes with it — was back.

The team recorded 34 assists, its second-highest total since Feb. 26, including 12 from Draymond Green, while committing just 10 turnovers. The veteran, coming off a near triple-double against Cleveland a couple of nights earlier, looked rejuvenated with his veteran teammate back on the floor. He posted a +6 in 34 minutes to go along with six rebounds and seven points on 3-of-4 shooting. His pick-and-roll actions generated a number of easy looks for players such as Gary Payton II and Charles Bassey.

“To be honest, man, I was so wide open", admitted Bassey postgame.

After having his streak of double-digit scoring games snapped against the Cavaliers on Friday, Gary Payton II went right back to business, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Gui Santos chipped in 15 points, four rebounds and two steals. Brandin Podziemski also turned in an efficient performance, scoring 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, and the recently signed center in Bassey added five points and four rebounds in his debut with the Warriors.

Unfortunately, due to foul trouble, we did not get to see much of Curry and Kristaps Porzingis on the floor together. The big man fouled out early in the fourth quarter after picking up five fouls in the third. But the signs were there. With Draymond and Steph’s playmaking ability, Payton and Santos’ knack for cutting and diving, along with Porzingis’ floor-spacing ability, the potential of this offense is through the roof.

Curry attempted 21 shots in his first game back, which is a very good sign. Competing for the No. 9 or No. 8 seed — both of which now appear essentially out of reach — is no longer the main priority. The focus now shifts to getting Curry and this offense ready for the Play-In in nine days. And for that to happen, the rest of the roster needs to get re-accustomed to playing alongside Curry and taking advantage of all the off-ball opportunities he creates.

It was not the easiest game for 38-year-old to return to, as he was facing a fully healthy Rockets team that entered the night on a five-game winning streak and boasting a top-six defense.

"For him to have his first game against Amen Thompson, that's quite a test", Kerr said postgame.

Playing alongside his younger brother Seth for the first time in his professional career — and for the first time since their high school days in Charlotte, North Carolina — may have made things a little easier. After both struggled with injuries throughout the season, the “rehab brothers” — the nickname Steph gave himself and Seth — were finally on the court together.

"That was a dream come true to be honest, it hasn't really sunk in yet", Steph said in his postgame presser.

"It's going in the man cave at home. I got my hands on that right away. In one frame — gonna have that one forever," Seth said of his and Steph’s jerseys.

The Warriors will get a much easier matchup on Tuesday night when they host the Sacramento Kings. While Curry could again come off the bench to maximize his minutes alongside Green and minimize his time on the sideline, he is expected to return to the starting lineup soon.

With just four games left, the energy seems to be back — and with it, the hope of putting together one more spectacular playoff run, led by none other than Stephen Curry.