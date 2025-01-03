Stephen Curry silencers doubters to break Warriors out of offensive funk

After an incredibly tough December period from an offensive standpoint, perhaps turning the page into the new year was all the Golden State Warriors needed to bring a change in fortune.

The Warriors were on from the opening tip of Thursday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, pouring in 35 first-quarter points and building a 16-point lead that was never truly threatened over the remainder of the game.

The Warriors found their offensive best against the 76ers

After so many clutch, hard-fought games over recent weeks, Warrior fans were given the freedom to relax and enjoy a dominant 139-105 victory against an in-form team that had entered Chase Center with 10 wins in their past 14 games.

The 76ers did look like a team on the second night of a back-to-back though, with some lackadaisical first-half defense leading to some easy looks for a Warrior offense that posted 68 points on 56.5% shooting through the first 24 minutes.

Stephen Curry had been a large factor in Golden State's recent offensive struggles, but he responded to his doubters in a way only he knows how. The 2x MVP went a perfect 8-of-8 from 3-point range, dazzling the home crowd with some audacious shot-making that led to a game-high 30 points on only 15 shots.

STEPHEN CURRY IS 8-8 BEYOND THE ARC



Curry also added six rebounds and 10 assists in less than 30 minutes of action, with the Warriors free-flowing offense back in full swing at the perfect possible time. Golden State had five players score at least 15 points, having shot 60.9% from the floor and 56.4% from beyond the arc.

Jonathan Kuminga continued his hot form with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists on 8-of-11 shooting in 25 minutes off the bench, while Dennis Schroder had three first-quarter triples to kickstart his best game in a Warrior uniform. The veteran point guard finished with 15 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals, while fellow starters Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green also had efficient 15-point performances.

Moses Moody went 4-of-5 from 3-point range for 12 points in 15 minutes, with Lindy Waters III also scoring 10 as the seventh Warrior in double figures. Joel Embiid had a big third-quarter for the 76ers as he got to the free-throw line on 14 occasions, but the former MVP was just 8-of-19 from the floor overall and was a -25 in 31 minutes.

Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey was also kept to just 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting, with the visitors shooting just 42% from the floor and 29% from beyond the arc. The Warriors will look to build on the momentum when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Friday.