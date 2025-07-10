Stephen Curry sneakily confirms Warriors big free agency signing

If there was any doubt about Al Horford's move to the Golden State Warriors, superstar guard Stephen Curry may have laid that to bed with some obvious comments on the veteran big man.

As fans patiently wait for the Warriors to do something in free agency, Curry is currently in Tahoe for the American Century Championship he won two years ago. Yet while golf might be top of mind for the 2x MVP right now, Curry did practically confirm Horford's arrival to Golden State.

Stephen Curry all but confirms Al Horford's free agent signing

With reports running rife of the Warriors' interest in Horford since the hours leading up to the start of free agency, Curry was asked about the potential of the 5x All-Star joining the franchise for his 19th season.

Curry labelled Horford a 'champion' and 'great player', before stating "when all that stuff happens, I'll talk about it." That's a not so subtle message from the 2x MVP, basically confirming ongoing reports that Horford will eventually land in the Bay.

While many are frustrated over the elongated nature of the process and the fact Horford hasn't officially signed yet, there's a very clear reason as to why that's the case and why fans may have to wait a little while longer.

The Jonathan Kuminga situation looms over everything the Warriors want and need to do this offseason, with no other moves able to be solidified until the front office resolves the future of their former seventh overall pick.

That's particularly the case with Horford who's expected to sign on the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($5.7 million). Using that hard-caps Golden State at the first tax apron, and doing it before they finalize Kuminga's future would put them in a precarious position where a rival team could provide an offer they legally cannot match.

The Warriors need to know their financial situation after the Kuminga deal, along with how many roster spots they actually have available whether they bring the 22-year-old back or execute a sign-and-trade.

As for Horford, his arrival could have a significantly positive impact on a number of players, including fellow veteran Draymond Green and developing center Quinten Post. Yet his potential impact on Curry shouldn't be ignored either, providing the Golden State star with the type of veteran floor-spacing at the five that the franchise has scarcely accompanied him with in recent years.

As Curry himself outlined, it appears that Horford's signing is a matter of when not if as the Warriors look to ramp up Kuminga discussions at summer league in Las Vegas this weekend.