Golden State Warriors trade rumors have been changing day by day. First, they were interested in a Jimmy Butler trade, then they were out, and now back in...it is hard to keep track.

One thing seems to be certain though, the Warriors are kicking the tires on making a big move at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. Recently, however, NBA insider, Kevin O’Connor reported that some notable Warriors may be pushing against the idea of making a Butler trade.

Stephen Curry is not interested in a Warriors-Jimmy Butler trade

O’Connor said on his recent podcast, “My league sources say Steph Curry specifically has concerns about Jimmy’s fit in the Warriors locker room. Steve Kerr shares those feelings. Golden State’s indecision about trading for Jimmy seems largely tied to Steph & Kerr's worries about the personality fit.”

This report may be key in why there doesn’t end up being a Jimmy Butler-Warriors trade. The Warriors owe everything to Curry. What he says when it comes to personnel matters regarding the last few years of his career is very important. Curry doesn’t usually make these opinions on personnel heard (at least publicly), and the fact that this has leaked means he must really not want Butler in the locker room.

Can you blame him? Butler isn’t known for being the best teammate and has now caused real turmoil with three different franchises he has played for. Even though the Warriors aren’t having the best season, at least the chemistry and vibes seem to be positive. You can’t blame Curry for not wanting to mess with that.

Steve Kerr wants to shut down Butler to the Warriors trade rumors

Coach Kerr also doesn’t want a personality like Butler in his locker room. He has already had to deal with the drama and controversy that Draymond Green has brought to the franchise. Generally, he has handled that well, but having two bold and potentially problematic personalities to manage is not what a veteran coach like Kerr needs.

On top of that, Butler also doesn’t exactly fit Kerr’s playing style on offense. Butler is more of an isolation and ball-dominant player, while Kerr is all about free-flowing offense and ball movement. On the defensive end, it is hard to imagine that Kerr wouldn’t love coaching Butler whose toughness and hustle are something every coach wants. Still, the ego and the drama might just be too much for Kerr to deal with.