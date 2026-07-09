Stephen Curry can still give LeBron James what Cavaliers simply can't

The lure of a return home to where it all started may prove the biggest factor for LeBron James in his free agency decision, but the presence of Stephen Curry could still allow the Golden State Warriors to clinch the 4x MVP from the grasp of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry's combination of on and off-ball wizardry makes him truly one of the most unique players in NBA history, and that can offer James a perfect complement to his skillset in a way the Cavaliers simply can't provide.

Stephen Curry can give LeBron James the role he desires

On a recent episode of the "Game Over" podcast with Max Kellerman, James' agent Rich Paul hinted at the superstar forward not viewing himself as a third option, something he had to contend with at times last season alongside Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves at the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now that he's officially left Los Angeles, does James really want to go and play with two more ball-dominant guards in Donovan Mitchell and James Harden? That would feel like stepping into a very similar situation to what he just exited, and doesn't necessarily fit the narrative of 'happiness' that James is chasing.

Curry had a reasonably high usage rate (ranked 15th) last season, but that may have stemmed more from necessity over anything else. He's built his reputation as one of the greatest players of all time not just by his ability with the ball, but his willingness to run off screens like a madman and be impossible to guard as a result.

Who better to be the playmaker in that scenario than James? He could essentially play the Draymond Green role but just at a far higher level as someone who will actually look to score when the opportunity presents.

Stephen Curry breaks silence on Warriors' LeBron James pursuit

It's been no secret that Curry and the Warriors have been in on James from well before free agency began, yet only now on Wednesday has the 2x MVP discussed the possibility of playing alongside his long-time rival.

“We’ve obviously talked. He deserves all the patience and space to figure out what he wants to do as his career winds down. We all understand and appreciate that," Curry told Ron Kroichick of the San Fransisco Chronicle. “I would love to play with him, and hopefully that will be a reality soon.”

It remains to be seen whether the Warriors can eventually entice James to join them in the coming days or weeks, but if he does you best believe Curry and his unique playstyle is going to be one of, if not the biggest factor.