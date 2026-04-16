"For one night, we’re us. We’re champions again," Steve Kerr said following the Warriors' gutsy 126-121 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

It might have only been a Play-In Tournament win, but for a team that has gone through so much internally and emotionally, it meant much more.

The Golden State Warriors, a team that has won four NBA championships and features one of the top 10 players of all time in Stephen Curry, entered a 9 vs. 10 Play-In game as the underdogs. The ninth-seeded Clippers were the favorites, and for good reason.

The 37-45 Warriors — the only team in the Play-In Tournament with a losing record — hadn’t won in Los Angeles against the Clippers since Nov. 28, 2021. Curry had just returned from a runner’s knee injury that sidelined him for 27 games. Kristaps Porzingis was limited to a career-low 32 games this season. Al Horford had also missed a big chunk of time with a calf injury. Draymond Green endured an up-and-down year. But once things start to matter, all of those excuses vanish, and the heart of a champion takes over.

Play-In thriller proves Warriors veterans still have it

Curry is 38-years old. Green is 36-years-old. Horford turns 40 in a few weeks. But in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, they looked like a bunch of young guys eager to prove something, even though they didn’t have to.

With the clock ticking under a minute and the score tied at 117, Curry and Green returned to the two-man action that has given opponents fits for the last 14 years. A lot has changed over that span. They’ve grown older, collected a few more accolades along the way, and even faced doubt at times. But one thing hasn’t changed: Draymond’s belief that every shot Steph takes is going in.

"I'm taught to crash right there. But of course I've seen it too many times. It's going in. I knew it. That's what he do," Green said when describing the play. “There was no time out. There was no white clipboard drawing up a play. It was just us being in sync on what we were seeing,” Curry said postgame.

Curry scored his 34th point and Green dished out his 8th assist on that game-clinching play. But none of it would have been possible without what Horford did earlier.

When the Warriors bet on the 39-year-old last offseason, people harbored doubts. Not about his abilities as a basketball player, but about whether he could stay on the floor. Those doubts proved warranted, as Horford played fewer than 50 games for just the fourth time of his 19-year career. But the regular season was never the goal. So when his moment came, Big Al delivered, despite struggling early on.

He entered the final frame just 1-for-4 from the field before summoning his champion’s edge in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his 14 points on 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc and playing a major role in the Warriors overcoming a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit — one of the five double-digit holes they dug themselves out of.

"I thought what Al did tonight is one of the most difficult things to do in sports. When you're having a rough night through three quarters, to just flip it and all of a sudden start draining shots and making defensive plays. He completely turned his own performance around," Kerr said on Horford's performance.

Green has repeatedly expressed his desire to receive one last All-Defensive team recognition, which would be the 10th of his storied career. He might come up short despite his relentless defense on Kawhi Leonard, but it was remarkable to watch.

Green held Kawhi to just two fourth-quarter points and came up with two huge defensive plays down the stretch. First, he intercepted Benedict Mathurin's inbound pass with under a minute left, leading to Brandin Podziemski's three-point play that gave the Warriors a six-point lead. On the very next possession, he picked Leonard's pocket, ultimately sealing the deal.

"He's the best defender I've ever seen in my life. It's just insane what he does out there, the job he did on Kawhi," Kerr said about his veteran. "Hall of Fame defender. It was hard to even get shots up," commented Kawhi Leonard. "He's special. He's a hall of Famer. Just a defensive savant when it comes to being at the right place at the right time," said Steph Curry of his teammate.

If I haven’t really said much about Wardell Stephen Curry just yet, it’s because it’s hard to find the words to fully convey his impact on this team. After a rough first half and a trip to the locker room — which most certainly caused some people to question whether he was truly ready for the moment — Curry reminded us why his name will be up there with the greatest once it’s all said and done.

"This is why Steph came back. Everybody out there who thought Steph should've taken the rest of the year off, this is what he does, this is who he is. If he can compete, he's going to compete, and it was just incredible to watch."

Curry poured in 27 of his 35 points in the second half as he knocked down five threes and gave Dub Nation hope that another vintage playoff run might be on the way. His 30-minute restriction was quickly thrown out the window, as he logged 36 minutes — and every one of them was badly needed.

Warriors supporting cast answered the call

The Warriors came into the game averaging under 103 points over their first four meetings with the Clippers. They surpassed that mark midway through a 43-point fourth quarter on Wednesday night, their first 40-point quarter since Feb. 25 against Memphis.

"It's why I'm smiling up here, I'm so elated with what I witnessed just now. It was absolutely beautiful, every guy came in. Just wonderful to see the group connected, fighting, and making the most of this opportunity," Kerr said of the team's group effort.

Brandin Podziemski, who accomplished the rare feat of playing all 82 games during the regular season, logged 40 much-needed minutes. Gui Santos showed off his silky footwork and much-improved playmaking on his way to 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and a team-high +16 in 32 minutes.

Kristaps Porzingis put together his best game in a Warriors uniform, pouring in 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and two blocks. His full arsenal was on display, from rim protection to deep threes to putback dunks — an encouraging sign of what may lie ahead.

It might just be one game. The season might still end Friday in Phoenix. But the Warriors needed a meaningful win, and they got it. Above all, Curry once again proved to everybody that he’s still worth a shot — and that if given a fair one, the odds are he won’t miss it.

"With all the wins we've ever had here, a lot of them with a lot more at stake, this is right up there."