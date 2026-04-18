Stephen Curry eases Warriors fans’ concerns with one message

With their season coming to an end on Friday night at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors face a wave of uncertainty this offseason with only six fully contracted players and head coach Steve Kerr out of contract himself.

But any concern from fans over the future of Stephen Curry can be put to bed, with the superstar guard revealing his belief that he still has multiple years left in the league, while also showing interest in an extension with the Warriors this summer.

Stephen Curry interested in contract extension with the Warriors

The 2x MVP might have finally begun to show his age this season, not through form but by a frustrating knee injury that saw him miss 27-straight games over the second-half of the campaign. Curry's 43 games this season were the third-lowest of his 17-year career, and so too were his 30.2 minutes per game.

Despite Golden State's season sinking towards a predictable end, Curry fought for a late-season return and provided some magic for fans to take with them. He immediately went for 29 points in 26 minutes against the Houston Rockets upon his return, before carrying the Warriors to victory with 35 points in their first Play-In game against the L.A. Clippers.

While there's been some speculation in the last couple of years -- usually from rival fans -- about Curry ending his career at a stronger contender, that certainly doesn't appear on the cards as the 38-year-old signals hope of a new deal with the franchise.

Steph Curry said he sees multiple years remaining in his career and “for sure” would be interested in an extension with the Warriors this summer. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2026

With the aim to continue building around their greatest ever player, Curry is about all the Warriors can bank on as they go forward. Kerr's future is now up in the air after a non-committal response following Friday's game, and the similarly long-tenured Draymond Green holding a player option after trade rumors prior to February's deadline.

There's even question marks on many of the Warrior players who are contracted. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody will start next season with long-term injuries, while Brandin Podziemski's future will still be a source of debate considering he's eligible for a rookie extension.

But as Wednesday's game against the Clippers proved, any team with Curry will give itself a chance even against good opposition. The fact Curry has sent a message that there might be multiple more cracks at this is a nice source of reassurance, but also doesn't mean the front office should take the 11x All-Star for granted as they look to rebuild the roster this summer.