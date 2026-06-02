Stephen Curry successor may be shockingly within Warriors' reach

The Golden State Warriors are still looking for a Stephen Curry successor late into the 2x MVP's career, both in regard to a future franchise star and a long-term answer at the point guard spot.

One option could be shockingly within the Warriors reach at this month's NBA draft, with potential top five pick Keaton Wagler sitting at 11 on Christopher Kline's big board for FanSided published on Monday.

Warriors may get shock opportunity to draft Keaton Wagler

Wagler is still very much likely to be off the board by the time Golden State are on the clock with the 11th overall pick, yet Kline's analysis suggests it's not completely out of the realm of possibility, and that the franchise needs to do its due diligence just in case.

ESPN's Jeremy Woo has Wagler heading to the L.A. Clippers at the fifth overall pick, with colleague Tim Bontemps believing his ceiling could be a slower-paced Tyrese Haliburton as a big guard with high-level 3-point shooting.

Given the Warriors had interest in Haliburton at the 2020 Draft, and given how he'd be a perfect fit for the franchise with the hindsight of seeing how his career has played out, Wagler too could be the ideal outcome if by the small chance he falls all the way to 11.

"Wagler was also compared to Josh Giddey, who shares a lot of those qualities but at a lower level. Though Giddey has steadily improved as a shooter -- hitting 37% from 3 in his past two seasons with the Chicago Bulls-- Wagler will walk into the NBA as a better shooter immediately, which should help his ultimate upside," Bontemps wrote.

Warriors face an interesting positional question ahead of the draft

Golden State could certainly do with finding Curry a backcourt teammate, or at least another guard who could shoulder some of the offensive burden as he enters the final stage of his legendary career.

Yet the continued presence of the 2x MVP, and long-term injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, pose a question of whether the Warriors would be better served targeting a frontcourt player to add depth in that area before the pair return later in the season.

The Warriors may ultimately be best off taking the best available player and if Wagler somehow manages to slip all the way to 11, it's hard to envisage the front office passing on such an enticing prospect.