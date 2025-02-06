Steve Kerr calls for major NBA trade change amid tough day for Warriors

It was a tough day for the Golden State Warriors players and coaching staff, having learnt about a blockbuster trade that will see four of their teammates depart less than an hour before taking to the floor against the Jazz in Utah on Wednesday night.

The Warriors made a huge decision to acquire 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler in a multi-team trade, sending out 2022 champion Andrew Wiggins in the process, along with Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III.

Steve Kerr has called for the NBA to change the trade deadline

Heavy emotion may have played a significant role in Golden State's slow start against Utah, having found themselves down by 12 early in the first-quarter before finding a rhythm and roaring back into the contest.

The Warriors looked set for victory when they held an 11-point lead with only three minutes left, yet once again suffered a fourth-quarter collapsed as the Jazz closed on a 20-6 run to record a 131-128 win on their home floor.

While unable to speak on the specifics of Wednesday's trade given it's not yet official, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr made a plea to the NBA to change the date of the deadline to avoid clashing with the schedule.

"The league should consider making the trade deadline, you know at the All-Star break," Kerr said. "Just so you don't have to face these games where guys are getting traded half an hour before a game and you're trying to process emotions and try to win a game."

Kerr also paid honor to Wiggins, referencing his incredible impact on the 2022 championship and labelling him "one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached." The 2022 All-Star's departure will certainly leave an impact on the locker room, having spent five years with the franchise after arriving from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2020 trade deadline.

Kerr certainly has a point in regard to moving the deadline away from game scheduling, with Golden State now having to travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers in the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday.

In the meantime the deadline will pass at 12PM PT, leaving the opportunity for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office to make additional moves in the coming hours. The Warriors still have the expiring contracts of Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II they could use in a trade, while they may also push their young players/future draft capital into another win-now move after acquiring the 35-year-old Butler.