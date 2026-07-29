Steve Kerr came to brutal LeBron James realization Warriors fans will hate

Golden State Warriors fans waited with bated breath for LeBron James' free agency decision over recent weeks, but head coach Steve Kerr seemingly realized the franchise were never really in the running for the four-time MVP.

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater on Tuesday, Kerr never thought James was a realistic possibility despite the franchise's long-running interest in the 41-year-old, and despite Draymond Green opting out of his player option to allow the Warriors to pursue him.

Steve Kerr's LeBron realization will anger Warriors fans

Kerr's realization is going to frustrate Warrior fans on multiple levels, starting with the viral video earlier in the month where Kerr told a fan "oh, we got him" in reference to James' free agency. Sure, the four-time championship coach was being facetious, but fans no longer find it as funny now that James has rejected Golden State in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The more important element here is if Kerr and the Warriors never thought they were actually going to get James, why hasn't the front office been more creative in making other moves? Golden State still haven't acquired a single rival player via trade or free agency, leaving them to run it back and seemingly content to be a Play-In Tournament team at best next season.

Steve Kerr reportedly never thought the LeBron to Golden State chatter was actually serious.



(via @anthonyVslater) pic.twitter.com/HefqPLELAy — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) July 29, 2026

It was understandable for the Warriors to bypass other free agency targets if they really thought they were a strong suitor, such was the opportunity to have one of the best players in the world on an incredibly valuable minimum contract.

But if the head coach didn't even think the team had a chance, why did Golden State put all their eggs in the James basket, especially knowing the free agency market would be far dryer once the superstar forward made his decision?

Steve Kerr's return looks strange after Warriors' underwhelming offseason

Not only are there question marks around the franchise's free agency plans as a result of this James admission, but there's also some bewilderment as to why Kerr has returned to a Warrior team that won't be in championship contention next season.

Kerr appeared like he was set to leave Golden State after they were eliminated in April's Play-In Tournament, only to turn around and sign a two-year extension. There was speculation that his return signalled the Warriors were prepared for a major move -- such as signing James -- that would increase their championship credentials.

That now appears not to be the case, leaving Kerr and the Warriors in a bizarre transition year where they've got a veteran team but are clearly not anywhere close to contending for a deep playoff run, let alone winning another title.