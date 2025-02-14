Steve Kerr comes to Brandin Podziemski realization that will thrill Warriors fans

The Golden State Warriors have closed their pre All-Star break schedule in positive fashion on Thursday, responding from Wednesday's disappointing defeat to claim a 105-98 victory over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

Second-year guard Brandin Podziemski was influential in the seven-point win, having earned the start over Buddy Hield who was limited to just 14 minutes after 29 the night before against the Dallas Mavericks.

Brandin Podizemski has taken a grip of the starting shooting guard role

The starting lineup change was two-fold -- fans had grown increasingly frustrated of Hield's poor form, which included going 1-of-9 from the floor and being a -21 in Wednesday's loss. The 31-year-old has shot less than 32% from 3-point range since the start of December, yet Kerr had maintained the faith in giving Hield 12-straight starts prior to Thursday's game.

But just as importantly, Podziemski earned the promotion with impressive recent form following a sluggish start to the season. Since returning from an abdominal injury 12 games ago, the 21-year-old has averaged 14 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.6% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc.

Podziemski has also been a team-high +77 during these last 12 games, having returned to the kind of positive impact that made him an All-Rookie First Team selection last season. He continued the good form against the Rockets, recording 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in an important win prior to the All-Star break.

In good news for fans who have long wanted Hield out of the starting lineup, head coach Steve Kerr has confirmed that Podziemski will continue to start for Golden State when they resume their season against the Sacramento Kings next Friday.

"We felt like it was the right time to do it. I think Brandin has played so well the last couple weeks that I think he needs to be in that starting group now," Kerr said after Thursday's win.

While Podziemski's 3-point shooting comes and goes, his ability to impact the game in multiple facets has led him to becoming a far more valuable player than Hield since early in the season.

After starting small against the Rockets with Moses Moody in place of Quinten Post and Draymond Green playing at the center position, it will be interesting to see what Kerr and Golden State do with the lineup moving forward given talented forward Jonathan Kuminga is expected to return shortly after the All-Star break.

Regardless of whether the Warriors remain with Green at the five or go bigger, fans can fully expect to see Podziemski next to Curry in the back court for the foreseeable future.