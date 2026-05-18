Steve Kerr critics silenced after former Warriors reach Conference Finals

The Golden State Warriors may have been eliminated before the playoffs got even underway, but now one former colleague of Steve Kerr is guaranteed of reaching the NBA Finals after the Eastern Conference Finals were solidified on Sunday.

Kerr certainly has his critics and even in recent days after the head coach re-signed on a new two-year contract, but some fans might be silenced to some degree by the sight of two former Warrior assistants reaching the Conference Finals.

Former Warriors assistants set to battle in Eastern Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA world by destroying the Detroit Pistons on the road in Game 7, setting up a battle between themselves and the awaiting New York Knicks who had earlier swept the Philadelphia 76ers.

Former Warrior assistants Mike Brown and Kenny Atkinson will now face off and hope to lead their teams to the Eastern Conference title, with that quietly saying plenty about Kerr and the Warriors who helped the respective coaches into another opportunity.

Brown had coached the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers before joining Golden State in 2016, helping the franchise to three championships before landing the top role at the Sacramento Kings in 2022.

Atkinson was also part of the Warriors' triumphant fourth championship in 2022, spending three seasons with Golden State before taking over from J.B. Bickerstaff -- who he ironically just beat -- at the Cavaliers in 2024.

Kerr and the Warriors at least deserve some credit for the respective success, albeit Brown and Atkinson have earned and made the most of their opportunity with franchises who've backed them up by building strong rosters.

Warriors set for coaching staff changes this offseason

Brown was even seen as a potential Kerr replacement if the Knicks had failed to reach this position, and if the four-time championship-winning coach had left the role as many believed after Golden State's elimination at the hands of the Phoenix Suns.

Kerr has since signed a new deal to remain at the Warriors, but that doesn't mean there won't be significant change within the coaching staff. Jerry Stackhouse and Terry Stotts are already confirmed departures, with the latter putting his hand up as a potential candidate for the vacant role at the Portland Trail Blazers.

Former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green is a prominent option to join Kerr's staff, while former Warriors Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has also been linked to a return to the franchise.