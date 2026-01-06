Steve Kerr's epic crash out shows just how much trouble the Warriors are in

The Golden State Warriors lost a tough game to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. Head coach Steve Kerr got ejected from the game during the fourth-quarter, having lost his mind on the referees after two straight bad calls that went against he and his team.

Kerr was completely justified for being upset as the refs said that Stephen Curry was fouled prior to his shooting motion when he made a circus two-pointer which likely robbed the team of three points. Then, the refs blew an obvious goaltending call on a layup by Gary Payton.

Warriors are in a world of trouble after Steve Kerr's ejection

Kerr had a complete meltdown and was livid, screaming at the refs as he had to be restrained by assistant coach Terry Stotts and players on the team. Kerr was given two quick technical fouls and had to head back to the locker room early. His anger was at the refs in part, but his frustrations must have been boiling over from what his team had shown him up to that point in the game.

An absolutely irate Steve Kerr was ejected after refs missed a goaltending call on the Clippers 😳 pic.twitter.com/9UIqaEvTPv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2026

The Warriors struggled shooting all night and were losing to a Clippers team that was 12-22 coming into the contest. Sure, L.A. was hot coming into the game having won five of its last six, but they were without James Harden and Golden State needed to take advantage.

They made it a game at the end but lost by a point on a missed game-winner from Jimmy Butler. It was a minor miracle that they still had a chance at the end as they probably should have been down by a lot more, but they couldn't get it done ultimately and particularly offensively.

It speaks to where this team is at right now. This is a game they needed to win after building a little bit of momentum in recent games. But like all season, whenever the Warriors seem like they are putting something together, they lose a brutal game which is exactly what happened again on Monday night.

Kerr knows this which is part of why his anger and frustrations boiled over. He has done everything he can this season, experimenting with different lineups before settling on a more set rotation as of late. One can forgive him for trying everything because the Warriors haven't been consistent enough to warrant a consistent lineup.

It seems the Warriors realize that they are what their record is. They're talking and playing like a team who know they are most likely bound for the play-in tournament again if they are to have any path to the playoffs at all, leaving immense frustration that finally boiled over for Kerr just one game after Draymond Green was also ejected.

The Warriors can get frustrated all they like, but until they are able to turn things around these frustrations will likely persist.