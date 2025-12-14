Steve Kerr's faith in Warriors veteran has reached a new terrifying level

Buddy Hield's second season with the Golden State Warriors has been underwhelming to this point, yet the reward from Steve Kerr has been an even bigger role for the veteran sharpshooter over recent games.

Hield has started the last three games for the Warriors despite averaging a career-low 8.0 points on 40.6% shooting from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range. There was an argument that his initial two starts stemmed from Stephen Curry's injury absence and the need for more movement shooting, but Hield remained in the starting lineup in the 2x MVP's return against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Steve Kerr's faith in Buddy Hield knows no bounds

Hield has been unable to recapture the sort of form that made him a critical part of last season's playoff run, having scored 15 points or more just twice since the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. For context, Hield had already scored 15 points or more 11 times by the same point of last season.

The 32-year-old might have deserved some leeway to start the season given just how important he was in the playoffs, but we're now 26 games into the campaign and, if anything, Hield's role is actually growing in a way that's disproportionate to his form and production.

The other issue is that it's not as if there's a lack of alternative options. Rookie guard Will Richard not only lost his starting role, but all of his rotation minutes on Friday despite the numbers and eye test suggesting he's been far more impactful than Hield this season.

Seth Curry was signed as a like-type player at the start of the month, giving Kerr a similar alternative to go to if Hield's production continued to wane. There's not just a raft of backcourt options either, with fans often frustrated at the lack of size with Hield and others in three or four-guard lineups that sacrifices Golden State's defensive integrity.

The trust in Hield has stunningly remained though despite the poor shooting numbers and the fact he holds the second-worst plus-minus on the team. It would be fine if Kerr's faith was a common theme across the roster, yet there's an obvious contrast in rope that certain players get compared to others that leaves fans further frustrated.

Hopefully for Kerr and the Warriors, this investment pays off in the long run and Hield returns to form. Unfortunately for the moment, he's just one of Golden State's problems as they struggle to find any momentum with a .500 record through 26 games.