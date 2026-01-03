Aside from questionable roster construction, one of the most glaring issues with the Golden State Warriors' slow start to the season has been coach Steve Kerr’s inconsistent lineup and playing-time decisions.

If not for another late-game blunder in Toronto, Golden State was eyeing a perfect 3-0 road trip to end 2025. Games in Brooklyn and Charlotte finally saw some consistency from Kerr in regard to his closing lineup.

Warriors may have finally settled on a closing lineup

For a team as experienced as the Warriors, late-game execution has been shockingly erratic. They’ve handed away winnable games all season, and it’s often felt like Kerr was throwing darts at a board, hoping to land on the right closing group. He’s always been one to “ride the hot hand,” but there’s value in having a trusted five you can count on nightly.

That’s what made the final three minutes in Brooklyn so notable. Kerr closed with a lineup of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, De’Anthony Melton, and rookie second-round pick Will Richard. While the big three are fixtures in crunch time, few fans expected Richard, the 56th overall pick, to be out there with a fully healthy roster. Yet it worked.

Melton scored on a tough layup, and Richard followed it up by picking the pocket of fellow rookie Egor Demin before finishing with an emphatic dunk. Golden State entered that stretch up six against an inexperienced Brooklyn team, the kind of game they’ve inexplicably let slip away this season. However, this time, the group closed the door.

In Charlotte, the same five checked in with 3:45 left and a five-point lead. Again, Melton and Richard delivered. Melton’s steal led to a Richard three, and the rookie followed it up with a slick assist to Draymond Green for another deep make. The Warriors won both games with sharp execution down the stretch, a welcome change albeit against lesser opposition.

Kerr’s lineup and DNP decisions have been chaotic all year, and much of the fan frustration has stemmed from a lack of consistency. But now, he may have found a closing unit, at least for the moment, that can finish games effectively.

Time will tell how this group fares against better competition and more high-leverage moments. They won’t be earning a nickname like the "Death Lineup" or "Hamptons Five" just yet… but string together a few more clutch wins, and that could change. For now, it’s just refreshing to see some stability at the end of games.