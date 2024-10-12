Steve Kerr finally says the words every Warriors fan wanted to hear
"Moses is a rotational player."
That was the assessment of head coach Steve Kerr after Moses Moody put in another impressive performance during the Golden State Warriors 109-106 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Friday night.
Given that Kerr hasn't always viewed Moody as such in the past, this was a four-word statement that all fans wanted to hear. There's long been a major contrast with how the young wing was viewed internally as opposed to externally, but right now feels as close as we've ever been to Kerr unleashing the shackles on Moody in a way fans have desperately wanted.
Moses Moody is causing rotation headaches for Steve Kerr and the Warriors
It must be said though that the "rotational player" comment comes with a major asterisk. It was part of a broader response from Kerr in which he stated he has 12 rotational players, also labelling this Golden State roster as the deepest he's ever coached.
"Like I said we've got 12 of them (rotation players). We have a lot of difficult decisions to make next week," Kerr said. "What I've learned in this league -- you don't worry about it until you have to."
After being arguably the Warriors best performer in last Saturday's victory over the L.A. Clippers, Moody was rewarded for his impressive form with a starting role against the Kings on Friday night. The fourth-year lottery pick took full advantage of the opportunity, scoring a game-high 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in his 25 minutes.
While Kerr failed to completely commit to Moody being part of the rotation in the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, at this point fan frustration would reach unprecedented levels if he wasn't getting at least 15-20 minutes to start the regular season.
Moody is playing with the confidence and clarity that defies the fact that his role has been so uncertain over his first three seasons. The 22-year-old is striking a nice balance between being aggressive and taking a firm hold of the opportunity, while not trying too hard to the point where it's a detriment to him and the team.
The numbers are backing it up too. Moody's 14.7 points per game now leads Golden State in preseason scoring, but even more importantly he's a team-high +22 across the three games to prove that his individual showcase is also impacting winning.
Andrew Wiggins' return is sure to complicate matters and makes it difficult to see a starting role for Moody, though there's certainly hope that Kerr's comments on Friday are the start of him showing a new level of belief in an under-utilized talent.