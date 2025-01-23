Steve Kerr further signals Warriors trade plans with surprise rotation move

The Golden State Warriors once again fell short in Sacramento on Wednesday night, but the 123-117 defeat did at least bring some positives despite conceding an 18-point lead at Golden 1 Center.

Steve Kerr chose to bring Kevon Looney back into the starting five to battle All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, leaving Trayce Jackson-Davis in a bench role after starting the previous 16 games. Yet it was the minutes of Golden State's third-string center, Quinten Post, that emerged as one of the biggest storylines from the six-point defeat.

The Warriors may have signalled their trade plans on Wednesday night

Post saw brief first-half minutes anyway, but Looney's second-half absence due to illness elevated the rookie big man even further to the point where he incredibly closed the game over Jackson-Davis.

Post took advantage of Curry's gravity to sink a three early in the fourth-quarter, before finishing with five points, six rebounds, an assist and a block in 15 minutes off the bench. It was an encouraging display from the seven-foot big man, with the experience sure to aid his development as Kerr alluded to during his post-game press conference.

"Playing with a space big, it's a luxury and something that gives us a different look. Quinten's a really good player -- you can see it, he's tough, he knows how to play...He can stand out and make a three, he can pass. You saw how he battled Sabonis in there."

Steve Kerr said he plans to give Quinten Post more minutes in near future



“Playing with a space big is a luxury…He changes the look out there. He can hit a 3. He can pass. You saw him battling Sabonis. It’s a different look and I’d like to give him some time.” pic.twitter.com/4ecF7HQfvZ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 23, 2025

Having a stretch five shouldn't be a luxury. Instead, it's almost a necessity in today's modern NBA. While Kerr confirmed that he wants to play Post more moving forward, there's little doubt he'd prefer a more proven and experienced option rather than relying heavily on a late second-round rookie.

Post's minutes on Wednesday (and potentially moving forward) are an indication that the Warriors want more offense from the center position, something they could well find on the trade market before the February 6 deadline.

Golden State will see Nikola Vucevic on Thursday night, with the Chicago Bulls big man the most notable trade target they've been linked to in recent weeks. Most recently ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday that the "Warriors are among teams expressing interest in the 6-foot-10 center."

Kelly Olynyk is another stretch big man Golden State have been linked to, having nearly traded for the 33-year-old 12 months ago before the Toronto Raptors swooped in to execute a deal with the Utah Jazz.

Either way, Kerr's decision to incorporate Post into the rotation, combined with his post-game comments, suggests it's highly likely that the Warriors will acquire another shooting five over the next fortnight.