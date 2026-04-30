Steve Kerr's future hinges on one pivotal Warriors outcome

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors reportedly met on Monday, but there's been no resolution on the future of the 4x championship-winning coach and his role at the franchise.

Instead, it's expected that Kerr and the Warriors will meet again next week, with the outcome of the May 10 draft lottery likely to play a pivotal role on whether the 60-year-old returns as head coach or not.

Steve Kerr's future could hinge on draft lottery outcome

Golden State will head into next Sunday's draft lottery with the 11th-best odds after failing to make the playoffs this season. While there's just a 2% chance of the Warriors landing the first overall pick, they do have a 9.4% chance of jumping into the top four.

Landing a top four selection could completely change the trajectory and direction of the franchise, and therefore adjust Kerr's thinking as explained by ESPN's Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Ramona Shelburne on Wednesday.

"That lottery pick is an important tool within the Warriors' plan to rearrange the roster this upcoming summer, which is part of the equation in Kerr's decision whether to return," ESPN wrote.

The ESPN writers reiterated that Kerr may well return to lead a genuine playoff contender built around Stephen Curry, but a top four pick could signal a reset which includes a change of head coach.

If a decision isn't going to be made until next week anyway, then waiting on the result of the draft lottery seems an obvious call to make. While Kerr and Golden State need to come to a conclusion sooner rather than later, it's worth waiting an extra week just to get that extra piece of important information.

Warriors landing top four pick could mean Steve Kerr's departure

Jumping into the top four of a strong draft would suddenly give the Warriors far more optionality when it comes to building their roster, and particularly their hopes of landing another star this offseason. Golden State would have a much stronger offer to present for a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo or another big-name player who might become available.

However, if history is any indication, Joe Lacob will be eager to keep that pick to try and once again set up something meaningful in the post-Curry era. Taking such a route wouldn't necessarily align with Kerr, likely leading to a parting of ways between the franchise and their most succesful ever coach.

The Warriors are still overwhelmingly likely to be picking outside the top 10. They could still get a very good player there, but it's less likely that nets them the sort of future franchise star that causes a major organizational rethink and results in Kerr's departure.