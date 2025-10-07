Steve Kerr gives Jonathan Kuminga a painful truth before Warriors season even starts

Steve Kerr has never been one to mince his words regarding Jonathan Kuminga, particularly after Jimmy Butler's arrival in February that only made the young forward's fit with the Golden State Warriors all the more concerning.

Kerr's very public admission of those fit issues undoubtedly played a role in Kuminga's drawn out free agency process, but that hasn't stopped the head coach from once again delivering a painful reality to the 23-year-old on the eve of the season.

Steve Kerr has again spoken on Jonathan Kuminga's fit concerns

Speaking recently with Tim Kawakami of The San Fransisco Standard, Kerr once again discussed the problem after Kuminga eventually signed a two-year, $48.5 million contract with the franchise last week.

“To be really blunt, I mean, that’s part of the reason that JK hasn’t played as much as he has wanted to — because it’s been tougher to find a lot of combinations that click," Kerr said.

The fit between Kuminga, Butler and Draymond Green is a big concern in particular, perhaps making it unlikely that the former seventh overall pick will get a starting role over the likes of fellow youngsters Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski entering the season.

However, there is one saving grace in the form of Al Horford -- the veteran center whose arrival at the Warriors could be of huge benefit to Kuminga specifically. He hasn't necessarily played a whole lot with a stretch big -- at least a starting calibre one -- over his first four years in the league, with Kerr pointing to it as a potential way towards a bigger role in the rotation.

"And because of the idea that you need shooting in the modern NBA, a space five could be something that really helps him," Kerr said of Kuminga.

Kerr also noted playing Kuminga more alongside Podziemski and Stephen Curry, observing both guards' ability to play in a multitude of different lineups. Essentially it's anything to get Kuminga away from the combination of Butler and Green, with Kerr unlikely to play all three together for heavy minutes this season.

Perhaps he should do more of it in the preseason to give it an opportunity, particularly when they're now three of Golden State's four highest paid players. It doesn't matter how good Kuminga is alongside Horford, Curry or anyone else, his minutes are always going to be limited until such time Kerr believes he can play with Butler and Green effectively.

Kuminga made an interesting but largely positive start after a controversial offseason, recording five points, six rebounds, four assists and a block on 2-of-3 shooting during the Warriors preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.