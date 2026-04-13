Steve Kerr gives Warriors a painful reality check ahead of all-or-nothing matchup

The Golden State Warriors' 110-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday served as a fitting end for what's been a disappointing, injury-riddled regular season.

Of course, the game itself didn't have many implications. The Warriors have long been locked into the tenth seed in the West. The Portland Trail Blazers' handy victory over the Sacramento Kings left the Clippers locked into the ninth seed regardless of the results of their final matchup.

In that context, it made sense to limit the minutes of the team's veterans who have recently returned from injury. Stephen Curry played just 24 minutes on the night, while Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford played 24 and 18, respectively. Draymond Green did not play at all.

But Steve Kerr announced after the game that, for the most part, these minutes will not be extended heading into Wednesday's do-or-die play-in matchup with Los Angeles, per Nick Friedell of The Athletic. Golden State's season will likely come to an end without their veterans ever having reached full strength.

Steph said he’s feeling good heading into Wednesday. He’s happy the Warriors still have the chance to play in some games that have meaning. Kerr said Steph’s minutes weren’t getting extended Wednesday — he’ll likely be around the regular 32 minute mark. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 13, 2026

Warriors' chances against the Clippers just got a whole lot worse

Even with this current iteration of the roster at (relative) full strength, it was already going to be an uphill battle for the Warriors. Since March 1, the Clippers have the seventh-best offensive rating in the NBA. Couple that with a major defensive resurgence from their early-season pitfalls, and they are starting to look like a truly competitive team.

Add in Kawhi Leonard, who rested on Sunday night, and a single game, do-or-die scenario becomes especially dangerous.

The minutes limits for Curry, Porzingis, and Horford should not come as massive surprises. Curry has not surpassed 30 minutes in any of his four appearances since his return. Porzingis and Horford, meanwhile, have just a pair of games each under their belts since their returns against the Sacramento Kings on April 10.

Porzingis and Horford being limited is one matter. But the Warriors desperately need a pair of superhuman performances from Curry if they want to push through the Play-In.

If Golden State truly believed it had a chance to get to the first round and be competitive against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it could be worth the risk to push their veterans to extremes.

Kerr's decision, however, is purely pragmatic. It is also a difficult reminder of where this season has come to.

They haven't quite waved the white flag. But with three starters being limited in a single-elimination scenario, it's difficult to find another analogy.