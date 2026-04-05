Steve Kerr hints at key player Warriors can't afford to lose in free agency

Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green may headline the list of Golden State Warriors players whose futures remain uncertain beyond this season, but head coach Steve Kerr has also hinted at another key player the franchise can't afford to lose in free agency.

Al Horford hasn't played for the Warriors in nearly a month due to a calf strain, but his value is still being felt in the locker room with Kerr labelling the veteran center as a player his teammates 'revere'.

Warriors can't afford to lose Al Horford in free agency

Horford has missed the last 11 games due to the calf injury, but is still hopeful of a late season return as Golden State look to advance through the Play-In Tournament. The Warriors announced on Saturday that the 39-year-old had been re-evaluated, with a further re-evaluation to come early in the week which suggests an imminent return could be on the cards.

According to Tim Kawakami of The San Fransisco Standard prior to Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kerr has been speaking of the wish to have Horford back playing alongside superstar guard Stephen Curry given the 5x All-Star's impact when healthy.

Kerr said the other players "revere" Horford and it shows. Took some time to watch how the Warriors' locker room works and now is speaking up more. https://t.co/oTyjQKL6m2 — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) April 3, 2026

Curry is set to return to the Warriors on Sunday at Chase Center against the Houston Rockets, having missed 27-straight games due to a knee injury. Assuming Horford also returns shortly, the pair should get a couple more games in together before the season is out.

Between his Christmas Day return from a sciatic injury and this most recent calf strain against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Horford had averaged 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks in 29 games, shooting an efficient 38.7% from 3-point range.

Al Horford picking up his player option will be crucial to the Warriors

Horford's combination of on-court impact and off-court leadership will be important to any success Golden State wish to generate next season, making his player option a vital one as the franchise looks to build their roster for next season.

The 19-year veteran holds a $6 million player option, giving him the flexibility to opt out and sign elsewhere should he wish, or even contemplate retirement on the back of what has been an injury-plagued season.

Horford has provided enough though to suggest he's well worth that $6 million, while there's a hope that given things haven't gone according to plan, he's motivated to pick up that option and see a second year at the Warriors as unfinished business.