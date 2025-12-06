Steve Kerr hints at roster move that should have young Warriors center terrified

Pat Spencer has delivered for the Golden State Warriors over the past two games without Stephen Curry, having helped to ignite a pair of stunning comebacks only for the team to fall short at the final hurdle.

Spencer remains on a two-way contract and has already been active in nearly half his 50 allotted games, but head coach Steve Kerr has already hinted at the desire to have him on the main roster which should leave young center Trayce Jackson-Davis terrified over his place with the team.

Pat Spencer could replace Trayce Jackson-Davis on the Warriors roster

The 29-year-old backed up his equal team-high 17 points on Tuesday with a team-high 16 points against the 76ers, shooting 5-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-3 from 3-point range while adding four rebounds and four assists.

Spencer had 12 points in the fourth-quarter alone and finished as a +17 in a heart-breaking 99-98 defeat, leading Kerr to hint at the possibility of bringing him onto the main roster in time.

"It'd be great to find a way to get him on the roster. He's kind of the perfect guy to have as a backup. He can win you games like he almost did tonight, but if he doesn't play he brings the same energy and the same attitude next game. It'd be great if we could find a way but it's a little tricky," Kerr said.

The issue for Spencer and Golden State is that after Seth Curry officially signed with the franchise on Monday, they now have a full 15-man roster and with no room to bring another player into the mix.

Make no mistake, Spencer will likely find his way eventually onto the main roster, most likely thanks to the Warriors making a consolidation trade before February's deadline that opens up roster spots. That happened last season with the Jimmy Butler trade, allowing Spencer to sign a standard contract in early March and be eligible to appear in the playoffs.

However, if Golden State surprisingly don't make a trade or don't make one that opens up roster spots, there's still an avenue to bringing Spencer into the mix by waiving Jackson-Davis before his contract becomes fully guaranteed on January 10.

This is unlikely to happen, not the least of which because it would be eliminating one of only three centers for another small guard. Yet no one could argue against the fact that Spencer is providing more impact right now and actually deserves a roster spot more.

That more than anything should terrify Jackson-Davis whose spot on the Warrior roster is becoming more and more precarious as his playing time and production dips again so far this season.