Steve Kerr makes stance on Jonathan Kuminga crystal clear after Warriors signing

Jonathan Kuminga might be back with the Golden State Warriors and on a far bigger annual salary than his previous rookie contract, but that far from guarantees him a consistent and major role under Steve Kerr to start the season.

The Warriors are in a delicate situation with Kuminga after officially signing him to a two-year, $48.5 million (second year team option) contract on Tuesday, having ended a three-month free agency stalemate that became the talk of the NBA offseason.

Golden State are in a position where they ideally need to try and showcase Kuminga not just for his development but also his trade value for a potential mid-season move, yet as head coach Kerr's made it crystal clear that can't come in the way of winning.

The Warriors will still ask the same of Jonathan Kuminga this season

Kerr clearly isn't going to suddenly change what he wants from Kuminga based on his new contract, reaffirming on Wednesday that he'll still be asking for many of the same elements that have caused such friction in recent years.

"We're going to run our offense through Steph (Curry) and Jimmy (Butler)... With JK, the more he can defend with activity, rebound, run the floor, and then there's a better chance he has to play," Kerr said (via Joseph Dycus of the Mercury News).

If the contract isn't going to change anything from Kerr's said, it's now a wait-and-see if it does from Kuminga's. Is he now more willing to do some of the role-player elements based on the fact he's been given a nice new contract, or will his individual wishes still be at odds with how the team views them?

That's going to be perhaps the biggest storyline to monitor at the Warriors to start the season, particularly on the back of such an uncomfortable free agency process and with the looming idea of a potential mid-season trade once Kuminga becomes eligible to be moved on January 15.

Given the advanced ages of Curry (37), Butler (36), Green (35) and Horford (39), Kuminga should still see plenty of opportunity during the regular season and particularly on nights where one or multiple of the veteran quartet are resting which should open up an avenue to further display his offensive talent.

The 22-year-old still has to fit within the framework of the veteran core to earn a consistent role though, something that once again presents as the prominent question mark for the Warriors entering the season.