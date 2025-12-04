Steve Kerr’s questionable decision derails epic Warriors comeback

The Golden State Warriors put up a great fight against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, but head coach Steve Kerr made a questionable decision late in the contest which may have derailed the team’s chances.

Pat Spencer had an excellent outing as he put up 17 points in 21 minute, making eight of his 14 field goal attempts. He also delivered the highlight of the night for Golden State by hitting a fall away jumper over the insanely tall Chet Holmgren to give the Warriors the lead momentarily in the fourth quarter.

Despite this, Kerr opted to go with Brandin Podziemski over Spencer in his closing lineup. This seemed like a questionable call to say the least since Spencer had the momentum and was clearly feeling it.

Kerr's questionable lineup call may have cost the Warriors

Podziemski had a solid night as well as he put up 17 points in 27 minutes, shooting 6-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. However, Spencer was clearly the hot hand at the end of the game and Kerr's decision to sit him down the stretch allowed the Thunder to dominate the final minutes and win comfortably. Perhaps Spencer's involvement wouldn't have been prevented that, but it was still a questionable move nonetheless.

Spencer plays with a fire that can sometimes be lacking on the floor for Golden State. Maybe having him out there in those final minutes and have him hit a big shot, or make a hustle play, could have kept the momentum in Golden State’s favor especially with the home crowd at Chase Center behind them.

It is always easy to second-guess Kerr when decisions do not work out, but this is one he should learn from. Spencer has been challenging Podziemski for playing time as of late, with the latter's play proving inconsistent even though he's been a valuable young player when at his best.

With Stephen Curry injured, the Warriors are trying to find out what combination gives them the best chance to win without their superstar guard on the floor. Spencer is certainly making a push for greater playing time, including making Kerr rethink some of his decisions down the stretch.

The fact the Warriors were without both Curry and Jimmy Butler, who had to leave the game in the first-half, should have made Kerr a little more creative in leaving Spencer on the floor in what was arguably his best game at the NBA level.