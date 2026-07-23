Steve Kerr reportedly shut down Warriors' pursuit of star forward

Michael Porter Jr. has been a notable trade target for the Golden State Warriors over the past six months, but it seems Steve Kerr shut down the possibility of acquiring the star forward prior to February's mid-season deadline.

According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor on Wednesday, Kerr didn't want Porter before they ultimately made the move to acquire Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield.

Steve Kerr seemingly shut down Michael Porter Jr. trade possibility

In looking at potential trade options for Golden State in the coming weeks beyond Anthony Davis, O'Connor poured cold water on the idea of adding Porter despite his potential availability at the Brooklyn Nets.

"Michael Porter Jr.? Sources say that Steve Kerr didn't want MPJ in February, and there is little reason to believe he would want him now," O'Connor wrote.

Porter enjoyed a career-best year in his first season with the Nets, capitalizing on the increased offensive opportunity to average 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 46.3% shooting from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range.

But potential suitors would surely hold concern over those numbers being incredibly inflated on a bad team, particularly the Warriors who were previously enticed by Dennis Schroder's impressive stats with the Nets only to struggle after they acquired the German point guard.

Nonetheless, Porter's combination of size and shooting has made him an interesting potential target among Golden State fans, especially as they seek more offensive support for Stephen Curry and while Jimmy Butler remains sidelined by injury.

Steve Kerr might not see Michael Porter Jr. as a fit for Warriors system

As much as Porter showed real improvements as a ball-handler and playmaker thanks to the opportunity in Brooklyn, he had previously built a reputation as somewhat of a ball-stopper while with the Denver Nuggets.

That might be slightly unfair, but it may also be why Kerr specifically has little interest in bringing Porter into a system which prioritizes ball and player movement arguably more than any other team in the league.

It's also interesting to consider how much weight the front office may have put into Kerr's thoughts at the trade deadline, with the head coach at that point on an expiring contract and with his future very much up in the air.

Kerr has since re-signed with the Warriors on a new two-year deal, and as a result we can probably put to bed any thought of the front office reconsidering a Porter trade this offseason.