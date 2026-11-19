Steve Kerr has declared that benching Draymond Green is not a consideration despite the Golden State Warriors falling to a fourth straight defeat, including a third-straight blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Kerr’s faith in Green is admirable after all their years together, but his adamant response also reveals why the Warriors might have to trade Green if they’re to step back into championship contention once fully healthy (if that ever happens).

Steve Kerr’s response reveals why Warriors must trade Draymond Green

When asked by Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle following Wednesday’s 116-94 loss to the Mavericks, Kerr exclaimed that Green is the team’s best defender and that there has subsequently been no thought about bringing him off the bench.

Within the same 90 seconds though, Kerr acknowledged the need to experiment given Golden State’s slow starts that have existed beyond just this four-game slide. He also noted that Green was given the primary assignment on Dallas superstar Cooper Flagg for Wednesday’s game. The former number one overall pick wound up with 33 points, five rebounds and nine assists on 11-of-15 shooting from the floor in 34 minutes.

Asked Steve Kerr about Warriors’ starting lineups and later here if he’s considered Draymond Green off the bench at all.



“No, no. He’s our best defensive player. And that’s not even a thought.” pic.twitter.com/MKFEea1cdn — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) November 19, 2026

More importantly, it’s obvious to everyone watching on (except for perhaps Kerr and the coaching staff) that Green’s defensive prowess isn’t consistently worth the offensive limitations that have become even more evident in recent times.

The 36-year-old took one shot, scored three points, had one rebound and two assists against the Mavericks. Despite Kerr’s stated desire for Green to shoot the ball more this season, he’s taking just over three field-goal attempts per game (down from 7.2) and just over one three-point attempt (down from 4.2).

Warriors might need to take the option away from Steve Kerr

If Kerr isn’t going to be willing to even consider moving Green to the bench at this point, then the only outcome may be to remove the option altogether by trading the former Defensive Player of the Year once he becomes eligible to be moved on December 15.

Only then may the Warriors know once and for all whether Green is still vitally important to their team success, or whether he’s a bench player who should be playing limited minutes, and who remains in a primary role thanks to Kerr’s unwavering belief and trust. Combine Green’s $27.5 million salary with that of Kristaps Porzingis’ $20 million deal, and Golden State could get a legitimate upgrade and another potential star who allows them to take the next step as early as this season.

In the short-term, Green will rest on the second night of a back-to-back in Memphis on Thursday, leaving real intrigue on how the Warriors perform without him, particularly offensively against another team that have struggled at times on the defensive side of the ball.