Steve Kerr's surprise statement on Warriors spells huge trouble for Jonathan Kuminga

It's not often that head coaches will publicly declare that something doesn't work. Even if they think it privately, they'll usually try to retain optimism among the fanbase by saying something different to the media.

That wasn't the case for Steve Kerr on Thursday, with the Golden State Warriors head coach delivering a candid statement on his team's rotation with just two games remaining in the regular season.

Kerr's comments spells trouble for Jonathan Kuminga

The day after a disappointing and potentially disastrous 114-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Kerr revealed to 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs that the "the lineup with Jimmy (Butler), Draymond (Green), and JK (Jonathan Kuminga), doesn't fit. It just doesn't."

Clearly the numbers reflect that, with Golden State holding a -24.9 net rating in the 38 minutes where Butler, Green and Kuminga have shared the floor together. The lack of shooting and general offensive spacing is always going to be a concern with that trio, and has undoubtedly been a key reason behind a 97.5 offensive rating while they're on the court.

Yet for Kerr to say this so blatantly is still a surprise, particularly when the Warrior front office will have a decision to make on Kuminga as a restricted free agent this offseason. The young forward played just 18 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Spurs, including only two at the start of the fourth-quarter.

Butler meanwhile saw his most minutes in a Golden State uniform at just over 38, while Green played over 33 in the three-point loss. Given the Warriors will continue to lean more heavily into the veteran duo (and Stephen Curry) during the postseason, this statement from Kerr is essentially telling us that Kuminga's minutes will continue to be extremely limited.

As was discussed here on Thursday, how can Mike Dunleavy Jr. and ownership go to the offseason and pay Kuminga big money when the head coach is literally telling you that he doesn't fit with the team's second and third-most important player?

And what's the alternative to paying Kuminga if you're Golden State? Let him walk as a free agent and subsequently toss out four years of development and multiple opportunities where you could've traded him at reasonable value.

The Warriors are facing an increasingly disastrous Kuminga situation, and one that's only been worsened by Kerr's comments as honest and true as they may have been.