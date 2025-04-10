Steve Kerr tells it like it is when asked about Warriors star Jimmy Butler

As the Golden State Warriors prepare to face the San Antonio Spurs in their third-last game of the regular season, they will depend on their star player Jimmy Butler to lead the charge against a young and scrappy team.

While they have lost their two best players -- Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox -- to season-ending injuries, the Spurs will likely be looking to play spoiler against the Warriors who are looking to climb in the Western Conference standings and clinch a playoff spot in their final games.

Steve Kerr has faith in Jimmy Butler showing up

Despite Butler's fluctuating scoring as of late, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr signalled complete faith in Butler's ability to make winning plays for the team.

"I’m good with everything Jimmy Butler is doing. We know who he is. He's a great great player, he makes everybody else better," Kerr said prior to Wednesday's game. "He rises to the occasion and he knows what's necessary each game. Not the slightest bit concerned about any stats with Jimmy -- he just wins."

Steve Kerr on Jimmy Butler's scoring (16.9 ppg on 11 FGA with the Warriors): "What's our record with Jimmy? (22-6). I'm good with everything Jimmy Butler is doing. We know who he is."

When the Warriors acquired Butler, they knew that they were receiving an intense and mostly dedicated player, securing his loyalty by signing him to a two-year, $111 million extension immediately following the trade.

Admittedly, Butler's scoring numbers with Golden State have not necessarily been as expected, having averaging 16.9 points with his new team. However, since his arrival the Warriors have done nothing but win, posting an impressive 22-5 record and climbing into championship contention as a result.

Despite his tepid scoring numbers at times, Butler has consistently made plays at the right time on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor that have helped keep Golden State competitive in almost every game they've played.

As the Warriors try to claw their way out of the traffic jam in the Western Conference standings, with the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers immediately surrounding them, Butler's ability to make winning plays will only increase in importance, and Kerr's show of confidence has stoked the hopes of all fans of the franchise for Butler to continue to excel.

Butler is famous for finding vast increases in almost all of his statistical categories come playoff time, though he's scored 13 points or less in just three of the past four games as the postseason draws near.

If Butler can continue to make the necessary plays for which Kerr praises him, Golden State could become a true title contender over the next few weeks.