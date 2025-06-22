The Chicago Bulls maintain as the team most strongly linked to Jonathan Kuminga, with the Golden State Warriors needing to make a decision on the young forward over the next fortnight.

A number of different players could be of interest to the Warriors in a potential Kuminga sign-and-trade, including Lonzo Ball after the former No. 2 overall pick successfully returned from a long injury lay-off this season.

Lonzo Ball would be a dream addition for Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

After nearly three years between NBA games, Ball appeared in 35 games for the Bulls this season where he averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 22.2 minutes per game.

Ball's production was enough to warrant a new two-year $20 million contract, which could now become a valuable asset for playoff-contending teams in need of a versatile two-way guard. The 27-year-old's ability to play on and off the ball could be of particular interest to Golden State, with Ball a potentially dream addition for head coach Steve Kerr according to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports.

“Yeah, Lonzo is like the Steve Kerr-est player in the entire NBA. Like, he would fit so, so beautifully into that motion offense with his passing, with his high IQ. The shooting obviously has improved substantially," Quinn said on Third Apron. “Lonzo is like the guy in the entire NBA that I think I would most want to see play for Steve Kerr. They would have such a mind meld, they'd fit together so well.”

Chicago's interest in Kuminga makes Ball an interesting player to monitor in any sign-and-trade scenario, though his extensive knee and overall injury history means it's unlikely he'd be the main asset the Warriors get back.

Even if Golden State retained Kuminga or executed another sign-and-trade involving the former seventh overall pick, Ball could still be an offseason target or a mid-season candidate should he start the season strongly in Chicago.

Quinn and show host Yossi Gozlan have actually proposed a fascinating scenario where the Warriors send out Moses Moody, Kevon Looney (sign and trade) and two second-round picks for Ball and Jalen Smith.

Along with Ball's obvious fit within the Golden State system, Smith would also fill a need as another center option who could space the floor. The former 10th overall pick averaged 8.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, having averaged 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4% from 3-point range the previous year with the Indiana Pacers.

If the Warriors were to make that proposed trade or acquire Ball in an alternative deal, you just know that, pending health, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard would become a favorite of Kerr given his ability to handle the ball, shoot and be a primary point of attack defender.