Steve Kerr vindicated after Al Horford eases rising Warriors concern

Steve Kerr might have had a sense of what was coming after claiming that Al Horford played a great basketball game on Wednesday despite going 0-8 from the floor in a five-point loss to the Sacramento Kings.

After missing Friday's blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets, Horford had arguably his best game of the season in a 114-83 win over the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center on Sunday night.

Al Horford eased concerns over his form against the Pacers on Sunday

Horford entered the game shooting just 20.8% from 3-point range to start his tenure with the franchise, but the veteran big man found his stroke in going 4-of-6 from beyond the arc against a decimated Pacers squad.

The 39-year-old had 12 points, four rebounds and three blocks in 18 minutes, easing rising concerns over his form and impact after being Golden State's big free agent acquisition during the offseason.

As good as Horford was from beyond the arc, the Warriors shot just 12-of-44 (27.3%) from 3-point range as a team in what was a rough offensive performance for both teams through the first three quarters.

Golden State were without superstar guard Stephen Curry for a third-straight game due to illness, but that paled in comparison to Indiana's injury report which included both Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton among almost all of their main rotation.

Despite the injury woes, the Pacers remarkably found themselves with a one-point lead halfway through the third-quarter as the hosts failed to find any offensive rhythm. Led by Jimmy Butler and Horford's hot shooting, the Warriors finally settled in and quickly put an end to what was becoming an uncomfortably close contest, ending the game on a 53-21 run over the the last 16 minutes.

Butler finished with an efficient 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on 10-of-15 shooting, while Golden State eventually finished with six players scoring in double figures. Rookie guard Will Richard again didn't see action until the second-quarter, only to impress mightily once more in finishing with 15 points in 19 minutes off the bench.

Quinten Post combined with Horford to produce excellent center minutes, finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Brandin Podziemski had 14 points and six rebounds in a team-high 32 minutes, while Moses Moody added three threes and 13 points off the bench.

The Warriors did eventually rally to pull off a 31-point blowout win, but it wasn't a game to fondly remember. Horford was certainly a major positive, yet they'll have to play better to have any fortune against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.