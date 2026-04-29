The Golden State Warriors are unsure who their head coach will be next season. Steve Kerr’s contract is up and there has been rampant speculation about his future after the team’s season was ended by the Phoenix Suns a few weeks ago in the Play-In tournament.

The latest report from ESPN reporters Shams Charania, Ramona Shelburne, and Anthony Slater didn't tell us a lot about what Kerr’s future will be, but they may have told us everything we need to know.

According to the report, Kerr met with Warriors controlling owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy on Monday. The meeting was reportedly productive, but Kerr is seemingly still unsure about what he wants. They're supposed to meet again next week.

If Steve Kerr was done, he already would have bowed out gracefully

The fact that there have been no public declarations of a “mutual parting of ways” or anything of that sort suggests that Kerr is not completely done. It felt like, at least with the way he was talking after the loss to the Suns, that he could just be content to call it. After a nostalgic win against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Play-In, maybe that was the nice bookend for the Warriors dynasty as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Kerr got to have one nice last hurrah.

That emotional hug between the trio of Kerr, Curry and Green in the closing minutes of the loss to Phoenix led many to believe that his mind was already made up.

The optimist would say that the win against the Clippers showed the Warriors still have something left in the tank and that there is still juice left to squeeze out of an aging veteran roster. The pessimist would say that things are not going to get much better and that trying to run it back will result in another arduous, injury-riddled season.

Kerr is likely grappling with all of these things in his mind as he makes his decision. What’s more important is what Lacob and Dunleavy want to do. If they want to try to win next season, Kerr should be the head coach. Full stop. But if they want to blow it up and rebuild, Kerr shouldn’t be the guy for that role.

The fact that Kerr hasn’t bowed out yet shows that he's at least still entertaining coming back. Whether he does or not is still up in the air, but his exit doesn't quite feel as definite as it did just a week and a half ago.