Steve Kerr’s Warriors future grows more uncertain after shock update

Steve Kerr certainly wasn't willing to guarantee his return to the Golden State Warriors following Friday's loss to the Phoenix Suns, and it turns out there might be very good reason for that.

The drums are beating louder on the idea that Kerr has indeed coached his final game at the Warriors, including with a latest report that suggests the 60-year-old's known for weeks that he was done with the franchise.

Steve Kerr's future grows more uncertain with latest update

Kerr spoke on Friday of his desire to take a week or two to decide on what he wants for his future before sitting down with Golden State owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.

However, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times on Monday, a close source says Kerr came to a decision weeks ago and that official confirmation of his departure could come as soon as this week.

Talked to someone very close to Steve Kerr and he said the coach has known for weeks he was done. We’ll see. Could be two Hall of Fame coaches walking this week. Crazy league. — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) April 21, 2026

Kerr's departure from the Warriors would further signal the end of an era and a dynasty that's shaped the NBA over the past dozen years. Golden State won three championships and went to the Finals five-straight seasons after Kerr became head coach in 2014, before winning another title against the Boston Celtics in 2022.

Kerr's embrace with long-time veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green at the end of Friday's game certainly sparked speculation of his departure after the most successful period in franchise history.

Many Warrior players, including most notably Curry and Green, have expressed a desire to see Kerr return, and there's a belief a multi-year contract extension would be on the table for him to remain in the top job.

Yet after another tough season filled with heart-breaking injuries and an ultimate absence from the playoffs, Kerr may simply be out of the emotional energy and motivation to remain as head coach of the franchise.

Draymond Green also signals Steve Kerr's potential departure

Speaking recently on his podcast, even Green admitted he doesn't believe Kerr will remain as head coach, suggesting that Friday's late-game moment "felt like that was it."

Draymond on Steve Kerr’s future as Warriors Coach:



“I hope he’s our coach next year, you want my opinion, I think not… it felt like that was it.” pic.twitter.com/6wqhI6izc6 — The Draymond Green Show (@DraymondShow) April 20, 2026

Green also faces some uncertainty over his own future, with the potential that two franchise legends could be on their way out of the Warriors in what is increasingly shaping up as an offseason of change for the franchise.

Kerr recently became the fourth-quickest coach to reach 600 wins and holds a 604-353 win-loss record with the Warriors, ranking him 18th all-time in win-loss percentage among NBA coaches.