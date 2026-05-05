Steve Kerr update is big news for Warriors guard ahead of contract decision

After first appearing unlikely in the wake of the team's elimination at the hands of the Phoenix Suns last month, it's now expected that Steve Kerr will return to the Golden State Warriors as head coach on a new deal.

That's going to be better news for some compared to others, including young Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski whose next contract could be aided by Kerr's return to the franchise.

Steve Kerr's likely return is big news for Brandin Podziemski

Kerr has placed great faith in Podziemski ever since his rookie season, so much so that it often draws the ire of Golden State fans who wonder why the the third-year guard is regularly given more leg-rope than many other young players in recent years.

But whatever fans think of the situation, there's little doubt that Kerr's expected return is big news for Podziemski who is extension-eligible and looking for his first significant NBA contract this offseason.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday, "Golden State has been operating internally in recent days as though it is more likely than not that a common ground can be found with the 60-year-old."

It's not overdramatic to suggest that the Warrior front office -- notably general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and owner Joe Lacob -- would be more willing to commit to Podziemski on a notable long-term extension if Kerr is in place as head coach.

Whether right or wrong, the key decision-makers know for a fact that Kerr loves Podziemski. If he were to leave and Golden State suddenly hired a new coach, that would leave a little more uncertainty on Podziemski's role going forward, and therefore they may be a little more hesitant to reach an agreement on a contract extension before the 23-year-old hits restricted free agency.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers continue to improve each season

Podziemski's development hasn't necessarily been linear throughout each season, but his scoring numbers have improved by the end of his three campaigns to date. After averaging 9.2 points in a season that earned him All-Rookie First Team honors, Podziemski has since bumped that to 11.7 and now most recently 13.8 points per game.

The rebound and assist numbers have remained very similar, and so too his shooting efficiency both from the field and 3-point range. There has been improvement, just not necessarily to the level that he or Golden State touted after his rookie year.

The former 19th overall pick nonetheless remains a big part of Kerr's rotation, leaving Podziemski's future much more solidified if the four-time championship-winning coach signs a new multi-year contract as is now expected.