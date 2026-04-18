Steve Kerr’s late-game gesture sparks speculation over big Warriors decision

Four pillars of the Golden State Warriors became three when Klay Thompson left in free agency two years ago, and now Steve Kerr's late-game gesture has hinted that another big decision could be coming.

Without a contract as head coach for next season, Kerr embraced Stephen Curry and Draymond Green as they left the floor in the final moments of Friday's loss to the Phoenix Suns that officially ended their season.

Steve Kerr's late-game gesture sparks speculation over Warriors future

Perhaps it was just Kerr embracing his two longest tenured players at the end of a tough, gruelling season, but it's also hard not to consider whether it meant something more and was perhaps the last game we see the three together.

Kerr has chosen to play out this season before discussing a potential new contract with the Warriors. The way both Curry and Green have spoken of their long-time head coach, it would seem that Kerr will get another deal should the 60-year-old wish to go on.

Three @warriors legends, one special bond ✨



Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green share a moment together 💛 pic.twitter.com/7TsWazGhpv — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) April 18, 2026

"My plan is to take a little time and I don't know, take a week or two and eventually sit down and talk with Joe (Lacob) and Mike (Dunleavy Jr.)," Kerr said after Friday's loss. "We'll talk about what's next for the Warriors, what the plan is this offseason, and we'll come to a collaborative decision on what's next. I don't know what's going to happen."

Kerr admits that he still loves coaching but acknowledges there's an expiration date at some point, having just completed his 12th season as Golden State's coach after joining the franchise ahead of the 2014-15 campaign.

Kerr confessed there would be no circumstance where he left the Warriors and coached another team next season, but certainly isn't guaranteeing that he'll be back with Curry, Green and company for a 13th year.

The Warriors reached the NBA Finals in the first five seasons with Kerr as coach, winning three championships and adding a fourth in 2022. However, Golden State have now missed the playoffs in four of the past seven seasons.

Draymond Green could have also played his last game for the Warriors

Even if Kerr does return as head coach, there's no complete guarantee that Green does as the former Defensive Player of the Year weighs up his future and a $27.6 million player option that he holds for next season.

If Green does opt into his deal, there's a chance he could be utilized in a trade as Golden State considered doing so when they strongly pursued Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo prior to February's deadline.

While Friday's outcome could result as a disappointing end to a legendary trio, it won't take away from what they've done together at the franchise and the history they've built over the last dozen years.