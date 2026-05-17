Steve Kerr may have tipped Warriors’ NBA Draft plans early

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly eager to use the 11th overall pick in next month's NBA Draft, with Steve Kerr's recent comments perhaps suggesting who or at least what type of player the franchise is looking to target.

The Warriors will be without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody to start next season as they recover from long-term knee injuries, leaving Kerr currently low on wing/frontcourt options which could be addressed with the team's first lottery pick since 2021.

Steve Kerr's comments point to Warriors taking wing/forward option

Speaking to the media for the first time after signing a two-year contract extension with the franchise, Kerr curiously mentioned Golden State's lack of wing depth in the same response to the franchise's 11th pick and the need for that player to make an early impact.

"It's obvious where we are with the injuries to Moses and Jimmy, you look at our depth on the wings. That guy (11th pick) has to play. He's got to earn it, but we're committed absolutely to the development of our young players and trying to do this thing in a way that allows for success down the road," Kerr said.

Steve Kerr joked he could be fired “a week” into his two-year contract.



For not playing the rookie?



Kerr said he’s committed to development of 11th pick: “Totally…That guy has to play.” pic.twitter.com/m7oBmWrD3b — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 15, 2026

Based on this response, the front office's first preference might be to take a wing/forward option with that 11th pick, helping to fill a hole that the Warriors may also need to address in free agency and/or the trade market.

The good news for Kerr as he looks to build his rotation entering next season, is that this a strong draft and one that has multiple prospects who could fill a positional need for Golden State around their lottery selection.

Warriors have multiple prospects who could fill positional need

Yaxel Lendeborg has been arguably the player most linked to the Warriors since last Sunday's draft lottery, with the 6'9" forward not only filling a positional need, but also fitting the franchise's timeline as a rookie who will start next season at 24-years-old.

Yet beyond Lendeborg, 6'8" forward Karim Lopez is also a player whose been mentioned in relation to Golden State's 11th pick, while Nate Ament is another higher upside forward who many project to go around that draft range.

Of course, draft night could throw up some surprises that alters the franchise's plans, whether that be the draft itself or potential trade opportunities with rival teams. But looking ahead to the draft just over a month out, there's a strong chance the Warriors will be taking a wing/forward type they desperately need.