Steve Kerr will gift Jonathan Kuminga his wish with one shock development

Jonathan Kuminga's future remains the prominent storyline surrounding the Golden State Warriors right now, with the young forward still a restricted free agent over two weeks after the period officially opened.

There's plenty of discussion on Kuminga's lack of fit with the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, but that largely stems to the offensive end and the lack of spacing among the three forwards.

However, that fit could become much less problematic if Kuminga were to develop another equally important element of the game -- his defense. So much has been made of the 22-year-old's potential as a scorer and his desire to become a star, but he also holds significant capabilities on the other side of the floor.

Jonathan Kuminga will gain a consistent role if he takes a step defensively

Kuminga impressed many with his efforts against Anthony Edwards in the second-round of the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with former Warrior Baron Davis shockingly declaring that the former seventh overall pick could be a first or second Team All-Defense player in the near future.

"...If he's one of them people that when you match up against him, you're like, 'damn he been holding people', like he needs to be that. He be holding people to 29% (shooting) soon," Davis said on Podcast P with Paul George.

Not only would Kuminga earn a far more solidified role with improved and consistent defense, but it will also play a huge factor in his next contract depending obviously on how long of a deal he gets this offseason.

"But I think for him, he's kind of like trying to figure out points equal money. But I think you get the same amount of points pouring into your defense as a dog, as a real dog," Davis added.

Kuminga's wish of becoming a star and earning consistent playing time could hinge on what he does defensively, particularly if the spacing concerns between he, Butler and Green continue to persist going forward.

Steve Kerr is going to be much more open to playing Kuminga through those offensive concerns and his offensive mistakes if he knows he's going get lockdown defense and consistent effort on the other end.

A five-man combination of Curry, Butler, Kuminga, Green and Al Horford would have the potential of being an excellent defensive unit with size and versatility, but it remains to be seen whether Kuminga can use his athleticism and length to become a consistent point-of-attack defender.

It also remains to be seen whether he'll even be on the Warriors at all next season, while the addition of Horford is expected to be forthcoming once Kuminga's situation is resolved.