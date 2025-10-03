Steve Kerr's options are endless if his Warriors tenure ends next year

Words are powerful, and I am not trying to speak this into existence, I promise. But with Steve Kerr's contract expiring after the 2025-26 season, we must at least entertain the idea that 2025-26 could be Kerr's last hurrah with the Dubs. Kerr made it clear that he wants to continue coaching the Warriors — which makes sense, of course, why leave a job you're great at — but that he understands if the franchise wants to close the curtain on a historic tenure.

If that does indeed happen, Kerr will have numerous options for where to turn next. He'll be able to do pretty much anything he wants in the NBA world; he's so respected around the league, and his resume is littered with championships.

Steve Kerr could shake off the rust as a TV analyst

This has become the go-to move for coaches recently. Some of them are awesome, some are not quite cut out for TV. Kerr already has some experience in the field, and with the NBA's media rights changing hands, new partners would love to add Kerr.

He worked as an NBA analyst and commentator for TNT in the early 2000s, so it's been a while since he's been in the booth full-time, but his wit, thoughtful nature, and conversational nature haven't changed at all; this would make sense as a next step after coaching.

Could Steve Kerr make the change (back) to front office personnel?

The reason Kerr left the TV booth back in 2007 was to become the Phoenix Suns' GM. He kind of ran them like he was playing a video game, then departed in 2010, and the team didn't make the playoffs for 10 straight years. But that was so long ago that I'm sure he could convince a team that his roster-building prowess has sharpened over the past decade and a half.

Plenty of teams would give Kerr a blank check to coach them

Maybe a late-career side quest? Kerr coaching another team would feel weird, that's for sure. He's become synonymous with the Warriors, almost as much as the star players, so to see him roaming the sidelines elsewhere would be a shock to the system.

But about half the league would happily ditch their current coach if Kerr said he'd like to coach them, and that would be the right decision by those teams.

If he did stay in coaching, I'm curious whether he'd want to take over a team with a contending roster or maybe sign on to coach a young team, something he hasn't done in a long time.

No one would blame Kerr for retiring

The final route would be... Nothing.

Kerr has accomplished everything a person can accomplish in the basketball world. At 60 years old, you couldn't blame him for calling it a career and spending time with his family.

But Kerr is a real basketball sicko (compliment) and this would be the most surprising route to me. In one capacity or another, true sickos stay in the game as long as they physically can, and I think Kerr fits that category.

At first, it sounds crazy that this front office would let Kerr walk. But with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green's contracts all expiring after 2026-27 (when they'll be 37, 37, and 39 years old), and no clear star to pass the baton to, maybe the Warriors decide to close the door on this era and head into a new age.

The alternative would be to sign Kerr to an extension and let him oversee... Whatever comes next roster-wise. And frankly, it's scary to think about what could come next. Would he be the best fit to lead the post-Steph and Draymond Warriors? Would he actually want to?