Strong candidate for Warriors' final roster spot continues to push an undeniable case

As the Golden State Warriors continue to push for a solidified playoff spot in the NBA's Western Conference, their G League affiliate has earned a playoff spot of their own after Santa Cruz closed the regular season with 119-103 victory over the Rip City Remix on Saturday.

After starting March on a five-game losing streak, the G League Warriors won eight of their last 10 games including back-to-back wins over the Remix by a combined 61 points. Santa Cruz will now host the Valley Suns in the first-round of the playoffs starting on April 1.

Braxton Key continues to press his case for the Warriors' last roster spot

Golden State's two-way contracted players have been pivotal in their recent success, led by forward Braxton Key who continues to impress after signing with the franchise at the start of the month.

Key didn't have to do a whole lot offensively in the first game against the Remix, yet still had an efficient 15 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals in the 150-105 victory on Friday.

The 28-year-old had another double-double 24 hours later, this time posting 28 points and 11 rebounds on 9-of-17 shooting. Key also added four assists, two steals and was a +11 in his 32 minutes.

Double-doubles from Two-Way signees Braxton Key and Jackson Rowe led the @gleaguewarriors to victory over the Remix! 👏



Santa Cruz will host a home game in the first round of the 2025 #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US. pic.twitter.com/s5m1Wuvj9l — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 30, 2025

In 11 games so far with Santa Cruz, Key is now averaging 22.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.4 steals in 31.5 minutes, while also shooting an incredibly efficient 55.4% from the floor and 45.2% from 3-point range.

After already signing Pat Spencer and Kevin Knox to end of season contracts in recent weeks, the Warriors are now eligible to sign a 15th player ahead of what they hope is an extended playoff run.

Despite having not yet appeared in a regular season game for Golden State, Key continues to emerge as a strong candidate given his G League form and previous NBA experience with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons and most recently in Denver with the Nuggets.

Spotrac's Keith Smith wrote on earlier in the week that "there’s a chance he (Key) could be the guy" in regard to the Warriors' 15th roster spot. Fellow two-way contracted forward Jackson Rowe may also be an option, having posted a double-double of his own with 24 points and 10 rebounds on Saturday.

While the last signing is unlikely to have much impact on the remainder of Golden State's season, Key's defensive excellence means he could actually be useful in very specific isolated situations.