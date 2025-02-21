The Golden State Warriors just found the big-name player they long desired, pairing Stephen Curry with 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler in a blockbuster deal prior to the trade deadline.

While Butler is already having a significant impact on the Warriors, the 35-year-old and the franchise weren't each others first choice. Golden State wanted to reunite with Kevin Durant, while for weeks Butler was eager on landing with Durant's Phoenix Suns.

Bobby Portis' suspension could aid the Warriors dream of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo

Along with Durant and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the other pipe dream trade target the Warriors have had their eye on over recent years.

Just over a month ago, at a point where they weren't expected to trade for Butler, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk stated that Golden State were "uniquely positioned for someone like Giannis" were he to become available.

Antetokounmpo's future has been a regular source of discussion league-wide, and once again became so on Thursday in the wake of news that Bucks forward Bobby Portis would be suspended 25 games for violating the league's drug policy.

"Every summer when Giannis looks around and he looks at the Bucks current roster, he looks at sustained long-term winning," ESPN's Shams Charania said on Thursday. "Where will he be able to find that? He has said publicly on the record that if he feels like that's not obtainable anymore in Milwaukee, he will look elsewhere."

.@ShamsCharania provides the latest intel on Giannis and his future with the Bucks ✍️ pic.twitter.com/C95lCmBmDM — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 20, 2025

Portis has been a crucial part of Milwaukee's rotation over the last five years, having finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2023 and 2024. The 30-year-old has continued to average 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds this season, shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Portis' suspension is a blow to the Bucks who are 30-24 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. A slip even one spot down the standings could see a first-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics or New York Knicks, all of who would enter as favorites against Milwaukee.

Another first-round exit for the Bucks is just what the Warriors (or any other potential destination) would want to see in their hopes of Antetokounmpo asking out. Just because they acquired Butler prior to the deadline, don't think that Joe Lacob and Golden State wouldn't still have an eye on Antetokounmpo's situation in Milwaukee and the possibility of trading for him in the future.

The Warriors retained much of their assets in the Butler deal, and could theoretically use his big new contract extension as salary-matching in an Antetokounmpo trade. They also appear more willing to move on from veteran forward Draymond Green, having internally discussed it according to Sam Amick of The Athletic before the deadline.