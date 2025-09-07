Suns have absolutely screwed Warriors in Jonathan Kuminga's free agency

The Golden State Warriors could be headed towards a nightmare Jonathan Kuminga scenario, with the chance of the young forward taking the $7.9 million qualifying offer growing stronger by the day ahead of the October 1 deadline.

While the Warriors can very much place blame on themselves for their current predicament with Kuminga, they've also been screwed by the interest of rival teams in the 22-year-old earlier in free agency.

The Suns offer to Jonathan Kuminga has screwed the Warriors

Unlike Cam Thomas who generated little rival interest before taking his qualifying offer with the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the week, Kuminga has received major contract offers from the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings in the event that they could work out a sign-and-trade with Golden State.

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer on Friday, those offers have 'emboldened' Kuminga and could now lead him to taking the qualifying offer rather than accept what the Warriors are currently presenting.

"Kuminga and his position has been emboldened by the fact that he has received legitimate interest from other teams, most notably the Sacramento Kings and the Phoenix Suns," Fischer said. "Because that money has at least been out there on the table conceptually, that has led Jonathan Kuminga to anchor down and put his feet in the sand and say that he has no reason to take the two-year, $45 (million) that Golden State has offered."

Fischer would go on to specifically note the Suns four-year, $90 million offer to the former seventh overall pick, making it exactly double what the Warriors are currently offering. It can even be seen as more than that given Golden State are adamant on making the second year a team option, meaning their deal is really only just over $20 million in guaranteed money.

The Suns and Kings have been unable to tempt the Warriors in sign-and-trade offers, leading to a further stalemate as Golden State remains eager to bring Kuminga back despite their reluctance in raising their offer.

The Kings notably offered Devin Carter, Dario Saric and two second-round picks back before summer league even started, before increasing their package to Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick which the Warriors also rejected.

A package from Phoenix would likely include Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards and multiple second-round picks, not something Golden State have or would look on favorably. Still, the fact the Suns have presented a near $100 million deal to Kuminga could play a major role in his decision to drop a bomb within the Warriors by taking the qualifying offer.