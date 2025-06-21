Suns latest Kevin Durant misfortune should make every Warriors fan laugh

While the Golden State Warriors no longer retain interest in a reunion with Kevin Durant as they did at February's mid-season deadline, they'll remain captivated in where the 36-year-old heads and what the pacific rival Phoenix Suns get in return.

Despite multiple teams holding interest in Durant, and the expectation that a deal would be complete by next week's NBA draft, the latest intel suggests the Suns are having an incredibly tough time in trying to find a trade for the superstar forward.

Even role players are off the table for Kevin Durant

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported on Friday that Phoenix have failed to find a palatable trade for Durant, having initially given up a huge haul when they acquired the 2x Finals MVP from the Brooklyn Nets in 2023.

The Suns misfortune in failing to find value for Durant is epitomized by one specific report, with the Toronto Raptors seemingly unwilling to include starting center Jakob Poeltl in a trade for the 15x All-Star.

"Among the dynamics apparently not working in Phoenix's favor -- We can confirm our Sportsnet colleague Michael Grange's reporting Friday that Toronto -- initially presumed to be willing to part with Jakob Poeltl if it meant landing Durant — maintains now that it would not even surrender Poeltl in a deal for the future Hall of Famer," Stein and Fischer wrote.

With Nick Richards having failed to provide the necessary impact over the final months of the season, it's been well documented that Phoenix would like to acquire a proven starting center in any Durant trade.

But the fact they can't even get hold of Poeltl is diabolical, and flat out laughable if you're a fan of the Warriors or any other team around the league. Even accounting for the fact Toronto may not want to give up too much given the threat of Durant leaving in a year, has his value really fallen that far?

Not to disparage Poeltl who's a quality player and criminally underrated, but we're talking about one of the greatest scorers in the history of the game who still averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season on 53/43/84 shooting splits.

It's even more intriguing when you consider that the Raptors yielded the ultimate dividends from previously dealing Poeltl seven years ago, acquiring Kawhi Leonard who would go on to lead the franchise to a championship against the Warriors in the 2019 Finals.

If Toronto aren't even willing to include Poeltl in a trade, it doesn't say much for what Phoenix will be able to recoup for Durant in what's looking like an increasingly disastrous situation that could set them back for years to come.