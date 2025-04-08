The Golden State Warriors will have to win all four of their remaining games to ensure a top six seed in the Western Conference, starting with a matchup against their pacific rival Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Tuesday.

Having missed their opportunity to grab the fourth-seed in the standings with Sunday's 106-96 defeat to the Houston Rockets, the Warriors are now incredibly one of five teams with 32 losses entering the final week of the regular season.

Kevin Durant will not play against the Warriors on Tuesday

Golden State will not see their former 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant who will miss a fourth-straight game after suffering an ankle sprain in Phoenix's blowout 148-109 loss to the Rockets on March 30.

The Suns have lost each of their three games without Durant by an average of nearly 15 points, including a last start 123-103 defeat to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Durant continues to remain one of the league's best offensive players this season, having averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season on 52.7% shooting from the floor and 43% from 3-point range.

Needless to say the 36-year-old's absence is a major boost to the Warriors chances of responding from Sunday's disappointing loss. Durant is the only confirmed out for the Suns, with mid-season trade acquisition Nick Richards also listed on the injury report as probable in dealing. with right elbow soreness.

Golden State's rotation was a big talking point following the game against the Rockets, with Steve Kerr preferring to play veterans Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II over impressive youngsters Quinten Post and Gui Santos.

The rotation questions are set to continue for Kerr and the Warriors against the Suns, having found themselves in the fortunate position of a completely clear injury report for the second-consecutive game.

While Golden State have rocketed up the standings with a 21-6 record and the third best net rating in the league since the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, it's been a completely different story for Phoenix who may be vying with the Philadelphia 76ers for most disappointing team in the NBA this season.

The Suns have lost six-straight games and have fallen to eight games below .500 at 35-43 -- nothing short of an unmitigated disaster for a team with the highest payroll in the league. Their offense has remained the 10th-best in the league since the All-Star break thanks to Durant and Devin Booker, but they're 29th in defense which should give the Warriors some relief after such a physical and defensive-style game against the Rockets.

Despite all their struggles and Durant's recent injury, Phoenix are still an outside shot of reaching the Play-In Tournament as they sit 2.5 games back from the Dallas Mavericks. Not only can the Warriors continue their push for a top six seed with a win on Tuesday, but beating the Suns may also prove a knock-out blow and end their rival's season once and for all.