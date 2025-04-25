Suns realize current disaster can only be solved by Warriors' dynasty architect

Much to the benefit of the Golden State Warriors and other Western Conference rivals, the Phoenix Suns are in a current state of turmoil following a disastrous season that saw them fail to even make the Play-In tournament.

There is a plethora of uncertainty facing the Suns right now, having already fired another head coach after Mike Budenholzer's solitary season in charge finished with a 36-46 record and the 11th spot in the West.

The Suns could turn to Bob Myers to fix their current woes

Phoenix will have decisions to make on their two highest paid players, starting with Kevin Durant who's extremely liked to be traded after initially rejecting a move back to Golden State at the mid-season deadline.

There's also a resolution to be made on 3x All-Star Bradley Beal, but exactly who makes all these decisions is in itself still to be determined. According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer on Wednesday, Suns owner Mat Ishbia is looking to add someone to, or outright replace current General Manager James Jones.

Their dream target is former Golden State GM and dynasty architect Bob Myers, though there's no significant optimism that the 4x championship winner will leave his role with ESPN and/or as a consultant for the NFL's Washington Commanders.

"You'd struggle to find many league observers who like their chances. Ishbia is said to have maintained a longstanding interest in trying to convince Myers to return to the role in which he presided over four Warriors championships," Stein and Fischer wrote. "Can the Suns actually pull that off? There is far more skepticism than belief in the desert air at the moment."

After leaving the Warriors in 2023, Myers has been linked to a number of different roles should he wish to re-enter an NBA front office. Stein and Fischer also reported that the Atlanta Hawks could have interest in Myers, having fired general manager Landry Fields at the start of the week.

Given the league-wide interest in Myers, you have to question why he'd be willing to take up a role with the Suns over any other. While they still have a couple of stars with Durant and Devin Booker, they otherwise have a dire looking future after mortgaging so many of their assets in various trades over recent years.

Myers spent 12 years with the Warriors after being hired as an assistant general manager in 2011, having won NBA Executive of the Year in 2015 and 2017.