Latest Suns rumors could hand Warriors ideal starting center

Given the Phoenix Suns used two first-round picks to acquire Mark Williams less than 12 months ago, it's always felt likely that the franchise would then secure the young center's future on a new deal going forward.

However, as Williams prepares to enter restricted free agency, rumors are circulating that his future in Phoenix isn't so solidified, giving rival teams like the Golden State Warriors an opportunity to circle and potentially grab themselves a starting-quality big man.

Suns could gift Warriors new starting center with Mark Williams

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports radio, the Suns will only bring Williams back on a good contract, otherwise could explore sign-and-trades or even let the 24-year-old walk which would give increased opportunity to recent 10th overall pick Khaman Maluach.

Could Golden State -- a team themselves potentially willing to say goodbye to Kristaps Porzingis in free agency -- have interest in Williams if he's available? Given the aging nature of their center rotation, and the still very much unproven nature of Quinten Post and Charles Bassey, stranger things have happened than the Warriors potentially exploring interest in Williams as a sign-and-trade option.

3 options for Mark. 1. They do like him and if they can get him on a good contract (which is what we have always said) they will have him back. 2. If his price is too high then sign and trade is an option. 3. Can just let him walk and rely more on Maluach next season. Those are… https://t.co/D1lSyALdC5 — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 14, 2026

Steve Kerr has already stated the need for younger legs on the Warrior roster, while Williams' combination of athleticism and 7'1" size is something the team could do with to matchup with the host of center threats around the Western Conference.

Williams might be an ideal, long-term starting center for Golden State, except for the fact that, like Porzingis, he too faces significant injury concerns that might be the primary reason he could be available in the first place.

Mark Williams' injury concerns are the major drawback

Williams was now infamously traded to the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2025 mid-season deadline, only for the deal to be rescinded because he failed a medical. Williams did play in a career-high 60 games during his first year with the Suns, but the injury issues came back to bite at the worst time as he failed to appear in any of the franchise's six postseason games.

That disappointing close to the season could stem into free agency and what contract Phoenix are prepared to offer, while it will be interesting to see what rival teams are willing to give considering the injury concerns.

The Warriors won't have the cap space to give Williams an outright offer sheet, but they could at least have discussions over what a contract and sign-and-trade could look like if the former 15th overall pick is indeed available in any way, shape or form.