Suns untenable disaster could give Warriors shock free agency opportunity

The Golden State Warriors need to inject more scoring and shot-creation beyond Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler this offseason, and what better way to do that than acquiring a 3x All-Star on a cheap contract who's averaged over 21 points for his career.

While that may seem like a dream on paper, it could become reality based on the latest reports surrounding Bradley Beal's future with the Phoenix Suns. After a disastrous season in which they missed the playoffs, the Suns could be looking to move on more than just Kevin Durant as Beal's situation with the franchise appears to be nearing untenable.

The Warriors should look at Bradley Beal if he becomes a free agent

For not the first time in recent months, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports radio reiterated on Thursday that the Suns do not want Beal back after what's been calamitous two years with the team. However, given Beal has two years and over $110 million left on his contract, moving on from the 31-year-old is still far more easier said than done.

Speculation continues to mount that the Suns could look at an historic buyout agreement with Beal which would ultimately allow him to become a free agent and sign with a team of his choosing. For all the negativity surrounding the veteran guard in recent times, much of that simply stems from the exorbitant contract he initially signed with the Washington Wizards in 2022.

Acquiring Beal on a far cheaper contract changes the complexion, with the former third overall pick still a capable scorer that could inject creativity to the Warriors or a number of other teams around the league. Beal averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in Phoenix this season, shooting an efficient 49.7% from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range.

Those are still healthy numbers that would make Beal an upgrade over Buddy Hield in a sixth man role, or even a potential starter next to Curry in the back court. It became evident during the second-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that Golden State simply need more guys who can dribble, pass and shoot, all of which are elements Beal can still bring to a high level.

The Suns may be prioritizing Durant's future before they truly focus on Beal, but if a buyout does indeed take place, then the Warriors should be right there to capitalize on the mismanagement of their pacific rival.